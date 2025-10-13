Andrea Bocelli to Embark on Romanza 30th Anniversary US Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Maestro Andrea Bocelli has announced the North American dates for his 2026 Romanza – 30th Anniversary World Tour, celebrating his 1997 breakthrough album Romanza. Fans can expect to experience many of these songs live, including Con Te Partirò.

Presented by AEG Presents, the North American leg of the tour will see Bocelli play seven arenas across the country, including the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL, Lenovo Center in Raleigh, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, and more. The tour kicks off on February 7 in Columbus, OH and concludes on February 25 in Chicago, IL.

The general ticket on-sale begins Friday, October 17 at 10AM local time. Ticket pre-sales will begin on Wednesday, October 15 at 10AM local time with the Andrea Bocelli social fan presale, followed by an American Express presale on Wednesday, October 15 at 11AM local time. For more tickets and information, please visit here.

Romanza became a global phenomenon upon its release in 1997, selling more than 20 million copies worldwide. The record earned Platinum and Diamond certifications in over 20 countries, including Triple Platinum in the United States and Diamond status in Canada. It is both the best-selling Italian-language album and the best-selling predominantly non-English language album of all time. Romanza also topped the charts in 11 countries and reached the top of Billboard’s U.S. World Albums and Top Catalog Albums charts.

Meanwhile, tickets for Maestro Andrea Bocelli’s annual winter tour are on sale. The tour includes 10 shows in major cities across the nation, including Dallas, Lexington, Hamilton, Boston, Detroit, Hartford, Miami, and Washington DC, as well as a return to Madison Square Garden in New York City for two performances. All shows will be conducted by Maestro Steven Mercurio. Tickets are available here.

Romanza – 30th Anniversary World Tour Dates

Saturday, February 7, 2026 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Thursday, February 12, 2026 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Tuesday, February 17, 2026 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

Friday, February 20, 2026 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Sunday, February 22, 2026 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Monday, February 23, 2026 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Bocelli Winter 2025 Tour Dates (all tickets currently on sale)

Thursday, December 4, 2025 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Saturday, December 6, 2025 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena *First performance in Lexington

Sunday, December 7, 2025 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, December 9, 2025 - Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum *First performance in Hamilton

Thursday, December 11, 2025 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Saturday, December 13, 2025 - Hartford, CT - PeoplesBank Arena

Sunday, December 14, 2025 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena

Wednesday, December 17, 2025 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *Marking over 25-years of Andrea Bocelli at MSG

Thursday, December 18, 2025 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *Marking over 25-years of Andrea Bocelli at MSG

Sunday, December 21, 2025 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

About Maestro Andrea Bocelli

Maestro Andrea Bocelli has sold nearly 90 million records worldwide and over 20 billion streams. In addition to his sold-out arena-sized concert events and record-breaking live-streams, Maestro Bocelli has shared his talents at many major events including the Olympic Games, the World Cup, and Global Citizen. He has earned a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music Awards, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.