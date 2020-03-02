Anakim Remixes Da Fresh & Randy Seidman's 'System'

LA based artist Anakim kicks off the new decade with his remix of the Da Fresh & Randy Seidman single 'System', out 2nd March via Revolt Records.



Dark and dubby, Anakim's remix of 'System' is custom-made for those heads-down techno sets where the rhythm of the beat takes priority over everything else. Drawing on frenetic, razor-sharp production, it gradually builds in intensity across its seven minutes.



Anakim has previously released music on a slew of well-known labels, such as Mau5trap, Insomniac Records, EIN2 and Desert Hearts Black, continuing his ascent through the electronic ranks. He capped off an impressive 2019 by being named one of DJ Mag's 'Bubblin' artists to watch and sharing a billing with Testpilot, LeYouth and Ilario Alicante when they performed in LA. Looking ahead, he will perform at Umbrella Festival in his native California this March.



Also hailing from LA, Randy Seidman is a revered artist who has previously DJ'd at the likes of Privilege in Ibiza and Ministry of Sound in London. His releases have also found their way into the Beatport Top 10.



Da Fresh is a French DJ, producer, remixer and live performer who runs the Freshin Records imprint and has previously released on 1605, Toolroom, Definitive, BluFin and 303 Lovers amongst others.



A masterfully crafted techno track, the Anakim remix of 'System' is destined to rock dancefloors worldwide.

Listen to the remix here:





