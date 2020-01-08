Amyl and The Sniffers Announce Spring Tour, Including Coachella

Australian punk rockers Amyl and The Sniffers' electrifying live shows are fast becoming the stuff of legend, and this April they'll be hitting the stage at Coachella, followed by a cross-country North American tour.

Amyl and The Sniffers had an incredible 2019, releasing their self-titled debut album on ATO Records. The record was met with critical praise, including Rolling Stone, who named them a Band to Watch, and NME, who anointed them "the most exciting live band on the planet right now." The band showed off their glam-punk style in videos for "Some Mutts (Can't Be Muzzled)" and "Got You," and were chosen by Gucci to model on the runway and in a print campaign. Major international festival appearances at Glastonbury, Primavera, Roskilde, and All Points East were followed by an explosive live performance of "Monsoon Rock" on Later... With Jools Holland. Amyl and The Sniffers went on to win Best Rock Album at Australia's prestigious ARIA Music Awards.

2020 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

4/10: Coachella - Indio, CA

4/11: Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA

4/12: Aladdin Theater - Portland, OR

4/13: Richshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

4/14: Neumos - Seattle, WA

4/17: Coachella - Indio, CA

4/19: Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT

4/20: Ottobar - Baltimore, MD

4/21: Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

4/23: Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

4/25: Great Scott - Allston, MA

4/26: Foufounes Electriques - Montreal, QC

4/28: Opera House- Toronto, ON

4/29: Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

4/30: Deluxx Fluxx - Detroit, MI

5/01: Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

5/02: Turf Club - St. Paul, MN

5/04: Barracuda - Austin, TX

5/05: Barracuda - Austin, TX

Punk animals Amyl and The Sniffers have risen up from the sticky carpets of Melbourne's underground music scene to storm the world stage. Renowned for their chaotic, ball-tearing live show, Dec Martens (guitar), Bryce Wilson (drums) and Gus Romer (bass) smash through the hooks at breakneck pace while "human firework" Amy Taylor lights up the stage - an exhilarating ride that routinely leaves fans covered in blood, sweat and saliva.

Amyl and The Sniffers self-released two EPs before signing to King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizards' Flightless Records label in Australia and joining the band on a 22-date tour of the USA. Shortly afterward, Amyl and The Sniffers signed to ATO Records for North America and Rough Trade for the rest of the world - the first Australian band to sign as album deal with Rough Trade since The Go-Betweens.

The band generated a ton of hype at The Great Escape and played to packed houses at SXSW, topping the list of Rolling Stone's best acts of the 2019 event, with sold out tours soon following across the UK, America and Australia. Major festival appearances came next, including Primavera, Glastonbury, Roskilde and All Points East, plus an invitation to appear on the hallowed UK music TV show Later...with Jools Holland.

Released in May 2019, Amyl and The Sniffers' self-titled debut album earned the band a spot on the BBC1 playlist plus rave reviews around the world. At home, the band scored Album of the Week on Double J, 3RRR and FBi radio, and hit the number 1 spot on the Australian vinyl chart, an ARIA nomination for Best Rock Album, and a place on the Australian Music Prize shortlist. Internationally, the band became media darlings, with features appearing in publications as diverse as Thrasher, MOJO and The Guardian to Vogue, Vice and Flaunt.

From high fashion to dirty punk zines, heaving back rooms to major festival stages, the band continues to explode boundaries, giving no fs and winning new fans every time they play.

