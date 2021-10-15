Amy Jay Releases New Folk Single 'Reliance'

Indie-folk singer-songwriter, Amy Jay, has released her first new music since the acclaimed 2018 EP, So It Is. "Reliance" is out now.

Jay is also thrilled to be returning to the stage for her first post-pandemic performance, November 16th at NYC's Rockwood Music Hall. More information on tickets can be found here.

Since her 2016 debut EP, Supposed To Be, Jay has earned praise for her striking candor and unadorned imagery, accumulating nearly 1M worldwide streams. The Florida-born, NYC-based singer-songwriter surveys profound emotional terrain with a paradoxically lush sonic approach resulting from her collaborations with producer Jonathan Seale (Feist, Fleet Foxes, Aoife O'Donovan) of Mason Jar Music.

Exploring the boundaries between acoustic and synthetic, minimalist and ornate, Jay displays a breathtaking cross pollination of deeply personal songcraft, surprising textures, and hypnotic soundscapes. Her lyrical stream of consciousness reveals imperceptible self-truths, subtly coalescing into something universal through interconnected themes of duality, sensory overload, and spirituality in an increasingly complex world.

Jay calls "Reliance," "a pure stream of consciousness song surfacing both boredom and shame," written while ill and stuck resting with an active mind but nothing to do to pass the time. "Of course my mind goes straight to reflecting and analyzing my every action and thought, and where and why they happen," she explains. "By the end I was worried I was in a relationship where I took more than I gave, causing a lopsidedly unfair partnership."

Jay is preparing to release new music through the rest of 2021 and onward and will be offering fans a taste of what's to come at Rockwood Music Hall on 11/16.

Listen to the new track here: