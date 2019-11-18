Americana Singer-Songwriter Patsy Thompson Releases New Christmas Song 'I Think About You'

"I Think About You" is a country sing-along upbeat Christmas song about not being with someone you love during the holidays. And soon to be a Christmas favorite.

What matters is that Canadian born Singer-Songwriter Patsy Thompson made her way to Texas, and back, and now West Coast audiences will only be the better for it. Now they can experience her rich, moving voice, raw edged rough one moment, smooth and tender the next, always dear and soulful, in songs with catchy turns of phrases and such universal themes as love, loss, dreams, and partying your socks off.

Her sound is a textured blend of driving beat, growly blues with a bit of Canada's airy accent, with some Texas twang, molded by the influence of musicians she loves: Patsy Cline, Bonnie Raitt, Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, KoKo Taylor, Bob Seger, and Merle Haggard, and Willie Nelson to name a few.

Texans got their first taste of Patsy in 1992 when she played at the famous South-By-Southwest Festival in Austin. In 1994 Patsy moved to Austin and made it her home for the next 15 years, She recorded at Willie Nelson's Pedernales studios, and toured to support her recordings, opening for Willie Nelson, Clint Black, Rusty Wier, just to name a few. But what matters is that she's back full circle and grateful for all the experiences and her gift of writing music, and wants to share it with you.

Patsy now has just finished her 6th CD called "Fabulous Day," produced by Chris Rolin. (Aaron Goodvin). Chris Rolin also lends his extraordinary guitar talent throughout this CD. Patsy had to wait 12 years to do this project and this album and songwriting is the best of her work to date. It takes you on a ride, full of the passion Patsy gives in her songwriting and performance.

Her first single off this new album is called "I Think About You," being released now. Its an upbeat sing-along Christmas song about not being with someone you love over the holidays. It's sure to be a Christmas Favorite for years to come. The single is being released digitally throughout Canada and the USA. Patsy took it one step further and pressed the single to 7 inch vinyl and CD. A wonderful Christmas gift.

