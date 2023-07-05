Americana Artist Mark Elliott Releases New Single 'Taking You South'

Americana singer/songwriter and recording artist Mark Elliott recently released his new single "Taking You South." You can listen to the song HERE!

With idyllic lyrics like up here in the north love's been so unfair, but you'll forget all about it when we ease on down there, "Taking You South" (co-written with Gabe Burdulis) delivers the story of a love that needs a boost. In an authentic, vintage tenor voice described as "almost too good" by Music Row Magazine's Robert Oermann, it feels as though Mark has lived the story several times over.

"You can see the long beards of Spanish moss in the dripping pedal steel parts," Mark explains. "You can see the placid bayous teeming with life beneath the layered electric parts and the slower grandeur of time and place in the live, cinematic string section."

"Taking You South" is the last in a series of eight singles recorded in Nashville during the pandemic.

Mark Elliott is a thirty-three-year veteran of the Nashville-based singer-songwriter scene, author, blogger, and podcaster. He is also a principal vocalist/guitarist for the Americana band Runaway Home. He has written for some of Nashville's top publishing houses, including Sony-Tree, Maypop, and Bluewater Music.

Mark's songs have been recorded by independent and major artists, receiving airplay on radio and TV in the United States and abroad. His songs have hit the Billboard Top Forty Charts, highlighted by Neal McCoy's hit single "Every Man for Himself." Billboard Magazine called it "a song with rare lyrical and musical edge and the best cut on the album." Mark is also a winner of the coveted Kerrville New Folk Award.

In addition to releasing nine albums, Mark has a string of 2020-2023 solo singles out, including. "Craziest Thing," "Watch Out Man," "On My Way to See You," "Talk to Yourself" and "Drunk for Nothin'." He releases his newest single, "Taking You South" on June 30, 2023. 3 Minutes Away Publishing signed Mark as a staff writer in 2021.

Along with being an accomplished musician, Mark is also an author. Kirkus Reviewsheralded Mark's current book, "The Sons of Starmount: Memoir of a Ten-year-old Boy" (out in paperback and audiobook), as a "joyful book, permeated with gentle humor that brings to life the exuberance of youth." Check out Mark's weekly Substack literary newsletter, Words from the Hollow, and his podcast, Conversations On Cub Creek.

