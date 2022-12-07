Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
American Rapper Dyve Releases Latest Track 'Me and The Glass'

Dec. 07, 2022  

Rapper "Dyve" has released his new hip-hop track "Me and The Glass."

A bouncy, pop scaped ballad about the reality of being an artist. Whether working behind the bar or between multiple jobs, "you forget who you are" even amongst millions of streams.

Dyve touches on a complex journey, within the duality of a creative pursuing the up-hill feeling of success, while juggling the reality behind a metaphorical glass wall at the LA bar he works at, visited by his fans but catering to its guests.

The track follows the success of his last release "Next" which skyrocketed to over 10k plays in the first two weeks of its release was also quickly embraced by early press such as Recording Artist Guild in a full spread artist interview with raving feedback stating, "DYVE has that something about his style that is memorable.

That thing where, if a track of his is playing, you know it's him. That thing that stops you mid conversation to say, "wait hold on, what is this." DYVE has also appeared on Shoutoutla speaking on his journey as a professional American Rapper.

DYVE has had the support of brand names like "Teremana Tequila", celebrity endorsements like Dwayne Johnson "The Rock" and Kendrick Borne. Having performed in iconic Los Angeles based venues such as The Peppermint Club and The Resident, Dyve has shared the stage with legendary artists - Trey the Truth, Ying Yang Twins, Slim Jesus, Lil Dicky.

Charting on the songs, and featured on highlight playlists - Spotify Rap, The Rock's Iron Paradise Tour, Rap Music Radio, Trap Party, and most recently Apple Music's, official workout playlists. There's no stopping this up and coming rapper as Dyve continues to forge his way and his name to the top - you don't want to miss what's coming!

Listen to the new single here:



