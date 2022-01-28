American Authors & Chad Tepper Team Up on New Single 'Timeless'

Alternative rock band American Authors have teamed up with Chad Tepper on their new single "Timeless." An acoustic guitar-based track that invokes a sense of nostalgia and longing, "Timeless" is out now.

"'Timeless' was written late night in my kitchen after a music video shoot. The three of us were sitting around having a laugh about our past adventures together and sharing stories from our youth that got us to where we are today," recalls vocalist/guitarist Zac Barnett. "We had become friends with Chad and were sending music back-and-forth and the minute he heard 'Timeless' he wrote and recorded his part the next day. We knew it was the icing on the cake."

Adds Chad: "Life moves very fast - sometimes you need to look back, remember and celebrate how beautiful life can be. When writing the song, I went back to when I was a kid and I'm thankful for how far I've come but also all that I've experienced. You have to be grateful for the life you've lived and your past no matter if it's been good or bad."

Since releasing their debut album Oh, What a Life in 2014, New York-based pop-rock outfit American Authors have experienced milestones most bands only dream about. They've watched their music climb to the top of the charts, and seen singles go multi-platinum. They've played awards shows, hit the stages of legendary venues all over the world, and toured the world with bands such as Andy Grammar, OAR, OneRepublic, The Revivalists, and The Fray. Their anthemic hit single "Best Day of My Life" has been featured in over 600 movie trailers, TV shows, commercials, and as a theme song for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Despite these accolades, however, lead singer Zac Barnett vows that the best day of their lives is still yet to come. "We just want to keep going," he says. "We can't wait to continue this adventure."

Originally formed in 2006 at Berklee College of Music in Boston, American Authors - Zac Barnett [vocals/guitar], Dave Rublin [bass], and Matt Sanchez [drums] - eventually dropped out of college and moved to Brooklyn to continue refining their airtight songcraft.

"My whole reason for attending Berklee College of Music was to find other like-minded musicians to start a band with. I knew I had found those people after the first night we jammed," claims Barnett.

Shortly after moving to Brooklyn, American Authors crossed paths with Shep Goodman while playing a gig in the city. Eventually signing with Goodman's production company Dirty Canvas, the band wrote and recorded "Believer" and quickly saw the track thrown into rotation on Sirius XM's Alt Nation radio. Their next song "Best Day of My Life" was featured in a commercial campaign for Lowes. Shortly after, American Authors inked a deal with Island Records.

By 2018, the guys had impressively generated over 1 billion global streams on a string of alternately striking and soaring smashes. Their inescapable and instantly recognizable breakthrough "Best Day of My Life" earned a triple-platinum certification from the RIAA and vaulted to #11 on the Billboard Hot 100 in addition to receiving countless film, television, video game, and sports syncs. Their 2014 full-length debut, Oh, What A Life, achieved gold status, while the follow-up What We Live For, spawned another Top 20 hit, "Go Big or Go Home," in 2016. Along the way, they sold out shows around the globe and ignited stages at festivals, including Lollapalooza, Firefly Music Festival, BottleRock Napa Valley, Reading Festival, and Leeds Festival, to name a few.

Hot off of their critically acclaimed third album Seasons (2019), the band wasted no time getting back in the studio to record the Counting Down EP, released during the 2020 pandemic. The condensed album is at once a sonic adventure, an introspective on overcoming self-doubt, and a surging contemplation of hope and opportunity.

Most recently American Authors has released a series of singles, including "Nice and Easy" with Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, "Move" with Santana and Rob Thomas, and "This Time Is Right (N3WPORT REMIX)" with CVBZ, and Christmas track "Favorite Time of the Year." They look forward to sharing even more new music in the year to come, starting with "Timeless" with Chad Tepper.

Listen to the new single here: