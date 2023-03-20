Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Amelia Moore Releases New Single 'FUMD (feat. jxdn)'

The track was also released alongside a music video directed and produced by Skylar Steinberg.

Mar. 20, 2023  

Amelia Moore - who has amassed over 150 million combined global streams since making her recording debut in late 2021 - teams up with jxdn on her new single, "FUMD."

The track opens with the gentleness of a lullaby but quickly explodes into a cathartic anthem for anyone who's ever found their sleep interrupted by recurring dreams of their ex. Released today by Capitol Records, "FUMD" was produced by Moore's frequent collaborator Pink Slip.

In the accompanying video, Moore and jxdn unleash their verses with punk rock fervor over the course of a sleepless night that leads them to the beach, where they still find no respite. View the video, which was directed and produced by Skylar Steinberg, below.

As Moore and jxdn teased the track online ahead of its release, they caught the attention of Kehlani, who posted, "this is gunna be insane." Moore performed "FUMD" live for the first time at her sold-out headline show at The Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles. She gave a small group of fans a first look at the video last week during an exclusive listening event.

Moore, who has been lauded as an Apple Music UP NEXT artist, a Vevo DSCVR artist and a SiriusXM Hits 1 to Watch artist - will be supporting Lolo Zouaï on the North American leg of her spring tour. The run kicks off on April 11 in San Francisco at Bimbos 365 and includes shows at NYC's Irving Plaza (April 27) and the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles (May 13). See below for itinerary.

Set for release on May 19, teaching a robot to love ...in other ways, a limited signed and numbered vinyl release that includes the songs from the deluxe edition of Moore's debut EP plus a live EP. Euphoria hailed teaching a robot to love as "arguably the strongest debut project any artist could wish to make" and awarded five out of five stars.

EARMILK predicted, "Amelia Moore is destined for greatness." Moore recently made her late night television debut on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and supported FLETCHER on her sold-out North American tour.

Amelia Moore - Spring 2023 Tour Dates

All dates supporting Lolo Zouaï

4/11 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbos 365

4/14 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

4/15 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

4/18 - Denver, CO - Cervantes Otherside

4/20 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

4/22 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

4/24 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

4/25 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

4/27 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

4/28 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

5/01 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

5/3 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

5/5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Upstairs

5/6 - Austin, TX - Antone's

5/7 - Dallas, TX Dallas, TX - House of Blues Cambridge Room

5/9 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

5/10 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

5/12- Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

5/13- Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

Photo Credit: Travis Bailey




The 92nd Street Y, New York will present Pepe Romero, guitar, on April 16, 2023 at 3pm ET at the Kaufmann Concert Hall.
They'll make stops in NYC, Philadelphia, DC, Chicago, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Nashville, Los Angeles and more. Today, they have unleashed the "Your Words" (Live In London) video filmed during their 2023 UK tour, offering fans a glimpse of their powerful and dynamic live show. Watch the new performance video now!
Berlin's The Ocean have been churning out releases between progressive / post metal and heavy rock. Holocene's latest single— "Sea of Reeds"— features intricate time signatures and uses biblical metaphors to carry a critical message. Engrossing brass arrangements and the sound of an old 70s' vibraphone build towards the vocal hookline of the album.
Takedown Has Also Added Waves Of New Acts To The Bill, With Mighty Bonus Additions Also Including Red Method, Autumn Fires, Slackrr, Saint Agnes, False Hope For The Savage, Shell Beach, Chaosbay, Balance Breach, Consvmer, Elwood Stray, Sunfall, Ithaca, Confessions Of A Traitor, Heart Of A Coward, Asleep At The Helm, Royals, Lightwave, Crushed By Waves,

March 17, 2023

The three-song EP marks Hozier’s first official offering of new music since his 2019 sophomore album Wasteland, Baby!, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart. Featuring songs lifted from Hozier’s forthcoming full-length album Unreal Unearth due later this year, Eat Your Young touches on the album’s exploration.
March 17, 2023

BIJOU’s esteemed imprint Do Not Duplicate Records, is thrilled to welcome back dance music’s newest enigma Zodiac with his latest single ‘With Me’. The latest from the mysterious and talented DJ and producer is a mesmerizing collaboration with captivating vocalist Vannah Pereda, and is poised to take the dance music world by storm.
March 17, 2023

East Tampa rapper Taleban Dooda returns with the raw and unfiltered new single “Come After Me.” The rising MC’s first solo release of 2023 finds him in a typically defiant mood as he lays down the gauntlet for haters. That project followed Dooda’s other 2022 release White Chalk & Yellow Tape, which is disarmingly cohesive from front to back.
March 17, 2023

“Fight Test” originally landed in June 2003 as the third single and opening track from the seminal 2002 Gold-certified opus Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. Upon arrival, it cracked the Billboard Top 100 and rose to #28 on the UK singles chart. The Fight Test EP adorned the 6-CD box set of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition.
March 17, 2023

NOBY makes his Motown Records debut with the unfiltered “It’s Never That Deep.” Hailing from Alabama, the rising alt-R&B artist has already amassed a devoted fanbase with his boundary-pushing lyrics and haunting melodies — two qualities that are very much on display on his latest single, which tackles the aftermath of cheating in a relationship.
