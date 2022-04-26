Aluna Joins Forces With Jayda G On New Track 'Mine 'O Mine'

British singer-songwriter Aluna is back today with a brand-new track, and an exciting new collaboration with Jayda G - the GRAMMY-nominated, Canadian-born DJ, producer and Ninja Tune icon. The track, 'Mine 'O Mine', just received its first play as Clara Amfo's 'Hottest Record' on BBC Radio 1.

Speaking about the track, Aluna reveals, "This track was pure inspiration in the moment, myself and Jayda started with nothing and built the production, melody and lyrics from scratch, just following our thoughts and feelings about having pulled through 2021 and looking forward to 2022.

It really is more of a memento, a snapshot of the beginning of a beautiful new friendship. I just remember laughing and enjoying the realization that neither of us are the cool, calm, collected badasses that we are on stage - when we're in the studio we're just a couple of goofballs that love nerding out on beats and wordplay."

On their collaboration, Jayda G adds "It's not often that two women of color come together to make music, even less so in dance / electronic music. We got together in my home studio and it just clicked."

'Mine 'O Mine' serves as the follow-up to "Forget About Me," a collaboration with Diplo and Italian producer, DJ, and multi-instrumentalist Durante. The track was co-produced by Aluna, Diplo and Durante. Check out the official music video, directed by Reggie.

Along with 'Summer Of Love,' (co-produced by Aluna and Punctual and released via Mad Decent's house imprint Higher Ground) these three songs offer an exciting first taste of new music to come from Aluna later in 2022.

In one month's, time, Aluna's highly anticipated Noir Fever festival is officially set to launch in New Orleans,May 27th through May 30th, in partnership with leading technology company Pollen Presents.

The all-Black lineup showcases multiple generations of boundary-pushing artists who continue to pioneer the genre, while also shining a light on LGTBQ+ performers as well. In addition to her 'Mine 'O Mine' collaborator, Jayda G (who appears on the bill), Aluna will be joined by Haitian-Canadian artist KAYTRANADA, Compton vocalist and producer Channel Tres, rapidly emerging London talent TSHA, Chicago house music legend Derrick Carter, and Detroit techno hero Kevin Saunderson, as well as South Los Angeles rapper and songwriter Duckwrth, the acclaimed Harlem beatmaker Austin Millz, Chicago producer and vocalist known for high-profile collaborations in the hip-hop and dance world NEZ, self-proclaimed Jersey club queen UNIIQU3, one of dance music's favorite vocalists Kaleena Zanders, East Coast singer, songwriter, DJ, and model MAAD, Toronto DJ and producer Bambii, the Jamaican-born New York-based artist Tygapaw, and more to be added ahead of the experience.

Throughout the experience, guests will get the chance to take part in late-night warehouse parties and raves, a speaker series with keynote talks, workshops, a marketplace for innovative Black-owned brands, and much more to be announced.

Speaking on Noir Fever New Orleans, Aluna states that "This unique experience of honoring dance music's heritage and getting a taste of what's to come will reignite a much-needed connection back to what dance music is about - creating a place where people from all different communities can come together and dance their hearts out while feeling free to be themselves."

Originally getting her start as one half of the beloved duo AlunaGeorge, she has now gained attention as a solo artist while releasing her debut album Renaissance in 2020 (LISTEN) via Mad Decent, which Aluna co-produced alongside executive producer Lido, featuring contributions from Princess Nokia, Jada Kingdom, SG Lewis, KAYTRANADA, Scott Storch, GRADES, Mr. Carmack and Rema.

Renaissance represents the culmination of her journey of "a black girl in an all-white British suburb back in the day" to launching a rule-breaking revolution where rigid boundaries dissolve between culture, race, gender, and genre.

Listen to the new single here: