Alt-Rock Pioneers Pavement Announce Iceland Debut

Pioneering alternative rock band Pavement, who defined the indie and slacker-rock sound of the 1990s, will make their Iceland debut from Thursday, July 27 to Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Reykjavik's Eldborg Hall at Harpa.

The world-class concert hall, which won the USITT Architecture Award in 2018 thanks to its state-of-the-art acoustic technology, is the perfect venue for Pavement's inaugural Iceland performances. One of Reykjavik's most significant cultural landmarks, Harpa has played host to a plethora of iconic acts like Kraftwerk, Pat Metheny, Bjork, Patti Smith, Herbie Hancock, Snarky Puppy, David Byrne & St. Vincent, and Elvis Costello.

Pavement's three-night Reykjavik residency represents yet another major milestone for the seminal underground rock outfit, who released five era-defining albums throughout the 1990s before splitting up at the end of the decade. This past year, the band reunited for the second time to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their landmark 1992 LP Slanted & Enchanted.

Following their first widely successful reunion in 2010 - which saw Pavement play four sold out benefit shows in Central Park and top the bills of worldwide festivals including Coachella, Reading & Leeds, Primavera Sound and Pitchfork Festival - the band became an improbable streaming sensation, cementing their slacker appeal to a new generation of fans.

The past decade saw Pavement unveil a bevy of unreleased material and reissues, including a 2015 rarities collection A Secret History, Vol 1; deluxe editions of the band's first four studio albums; and a 2019 picture disc commemorating the 25th anniversary of Wowee Zowee. Fans can also still buy a special, 30th anniversary, limited-edition vinyl of Slanted & Enchanted.

Now, following a North American and Europe tour in 2022, Pavement is stopping in Japan, New Zealand, and Australia before making their Iceland live debut.

The California five-piece - composed of Stephen Malkmus, Scott "Spiral Stairs" Kannberg, Mark Ibold, Bob Nastanovich and Steve West - will perform in Iceland for their first time thanks to Bucket List Tours, a newly-minted concert promotion company that encourages fans to see their favorite artists in "bucket list" locations.

As opposed to all-inclusive resort festivals that dictate every aspect of travel - from arrival and departure dates, to food offerings and activity programming - Bucket List Tours empowers both artists and attendees to experience these magnificent destinations at their own pace. Bucket List Tours wants bands and their fans to explore the world together on their own terms, and offers ticket buyers discounted rates on hotels and airfare in addition to optional group excursions.

Bucket List Tours already boasts a proven track-record as international event impresarios. In March of 2022, the company sold out its three-night Umphrey's McGee run in Reykjavik, welcoming 1,500 people from around the world at each concert. Bucket List Tours will also bring Wilco to the Icelandic capital for their sold-out three night residency from Thursday, April 6 - Saturday, April 8, 2023. After that, The Disco Biscuits will make its way to Reykjavik for their three-night Tranceatlantic run from May 20-23, 2023.

Next July, Pavement and their fans will also share this magical experience in one of the world's most enchanting and awe-inspiring countries.