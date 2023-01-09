Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Alt-Rock Pioneers Pavement Announce Iceland Debut

They will make their Iceland debut from Thursday, July 27 to Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Reykjavik’s Eldborg Hall at Harpa.

Jan. 09, 2023  

Pioneering alternative rock band Pavement, who defined the indie and slacker-rock sound of the 1990s, will make their Iceland debut from Thursday, July 27 to Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Reykjavik's Eldborg Hall at Harpa.

The world-class concert hall, which won the USITT Architecture Award in 2018 thanks to its state-of-the-art acoustic technology, is the perfect venue for Pavement's inaugural Iceland performances. One of Reykjavik's most significant cultural landmarks, Harpa has played host to a plethora of iconic acts like Kraftwerk, Pat Metheny, Bjork, Patti Smith, Herbie Hancock, Snarky Puppy, David Byrne & St. Vincent, and Elvis Costello.

Pavement's three-night Reykjavik residency represents yet another major milestone for the seminal underground rock outfit, who released five era-defining albums throughout the 1990s before splitting up at the end of the decade. This past year, the band reunited for the second time to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their landmark 1992 LP Slanted & Enchanted.

Following their first widely successful reunion in 2010 - which saw Pavement play four sold out benefit shows in Central Park and top the bills of worldwide festivals including Coachella, Reading & Leeds, Primavera Sound and Pitchfork Festival - the band became an improbable streaming sensation, cementing their slacker appeal to a new generation of fans.

The past decade saw Pavement unveil a bevy of unreleased material and reissues, including a 2015 rarities collection A Secret History, Vol 1; deluxe editions of the band's first four studio albums; and a 2019 picture disc commemorating the 25th anniversary of Wowee Zowee. Fans can also still buy a special, 30th anniversary, limited-edition vinyl of Slanted & Enchanted.

Now, following a North American and Europe tour in 2022, Pavement is stopping in Japan, New Zealand, and Australia before making their Iceland live debut.

The California five-piece - composed of Stephen Malkmus, Scott "Spiral Stairs" Kannberg, Mark Ibold, Bob Nastanovich and Steve West - will perform in Iceland for their first time thanks to Bucket List Tours, a newly-minted concert promotion company that encourages fans to see their favorite artists in "bucket list" locations.

As opposed to all-inclusive resort festivals that dictate every aspect of travel - from arrival and departure dates, to food offerings and activity programming - Bucket List Tours empowers both artists and attendees to experience these magnificent destinations at their own pace. Bucket List Tours wants bands and their fans to explore the world together on their own terms, and offers ticket buyers discounted rates on hotels and airfare in addition to optional group excursions.

Bucket List Tours already boasts a proven track-record as international event impresarios. In March of 2022, the company sold out its three-night Umphrey's McGee run in Reykjavik, welcoming 1,500 people from around the world at each concert. Bucket List Tours will also bring Wilco to the Icelandic capital for their sold-out three night residency from Thursday, April 6 - Saturday, April 8, 2023. After that, The Disco Biscuits will make its way to Reykjavik for their three-night Tranceatlantic run from May 20-23, 2023.

Next July, Pavement and their fans will also share this magical experience in one of the world's most enchanting and awe-inspiring countries.



With guest vocals of Maria Muldaur on “Baby It’s Cold Outside” and Evan Price’s violin on two tracks, the album covers 14 standards composed by the likes of Duke Ellington, Louis Jordan, George Gershwin and Louis Armstrong, brought to life by the unique voice and character of the one and only Taj Mahal.
Hitting the German charts in the Top 20 for the first time, VISIONS OF ATLANTIS returned strongly with their most recent acclaimed studio release, 'Pirates' in 2022, followed by extensive touring through Europe and the US. There’s no time to rest for the Pirates, so they start 2023 with the release of a brand new high quality official music video.
HUH YUNJIN of LE SSERAFIM released her second self-produced single “I ≠ DOLL” (pronounced ‘idol’). “I ≠ DOLL” follows the August release of her first self-produced single “Raise y_our glass” out on the 100th day since debut. The single artwork and the accompanying music video feature an animated main character.
Groundbreaking country artist Lily Rose is kicking off 2023 with an extension of her upcoming headlining tour, adding 10 more stops in the spring. Originally announced in December in six cities, the highly in-demand dates immediately sold-out major markets including Boston, Philadelphia, and New York City.

January 9, 2023

Watch a video of Miley Cyrus singing her new single, 'Flowers,' in a teaser. 2023 finds Miley the strongest and most confident she’s ever been, with the music and imagery of Endless Summer Vacation serving as a reflection of the strength she’s found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being.
January 9, 2023

“Trouble” was co-written by Josh along with Mason Thornley and was just featured in the January 5th episode of Fox’s hit TV series “Welcome To Flatch” which is currently available to watch on Fox and Hulu. Additionally, Josh recently performed “Trouble” on Access Carolina, while in town for the Bailey Zimmerman tour.
January 9, 2023

Amsterdam trio Mike Rogers have released heir latest single 'Get High' speaks of a psychedelic experience. Mike Mago, TWR72 and the lead singer of Kita Menari have joined forces to craft something which is unlike anything you’ve heard before. 
January 9, 2023

Hailed by Spin Magazine as one of the ‘35 Best Lesser Known Artists of the Last 35 Years’, the Fort Worth, Texas-based musician released his first solo album, ‘Hell of a Day’, back in 2015. Prior to this, Hamilton had experienced success across North America and Canada with former band Smile Smile.
January 9, 2023

Developing an affinity for music at a young age, the Ontario native grew up in a musical family, with early influences including John Mayer, Kings of Leon, Elton John, The Eagles, and Bruce Hornsby. Palmer's father bought him a drum kit in elementary school and challenged him to develop an appreciation for not just the sound.
