Alt-Pop Artist Mothica Drops Hard-Hitting Track, 'Last Cigarette'

MOTHICA will hit the road this summer with Coheed and Cambria, and Dance Gavin Dance beginning July 12 in Miami, FL. Tickets are on sale now. MOTHICA will also make an appearance at So What?! Music Festival this spring and Aftershock Festival in Sacramento this fall. For more information, visit https://www.mothica.com/. MOTHICA TOUR DATES 5/28 Arlington, TX So What?! Music Festival 7/12 Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park 7/13 Tampa, FL MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre 7/15 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall 7/16 New Braunfels, TX Whitewater Amphitheater 7/17 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory 7/19 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy 7/23 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium 7/24 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre 7/26 Washington, DC The Anthem 7/27 Philadelphia, PA The Liacouras Center 7/29 Boston, MA Agganis Arena 7/30 Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium 8/1 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE Outdoors 8/2 Pontiac, MI Crofoot Festival Grounds 8/3 Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach 8/5 Minneapolis, MN The Armory 8/6 Bridgeview, IL SeatGeek Stadium 8/7 St Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park 8/9 Denver, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre 8/10 Salt Lake City, UT The Lot at The Complex 8/12 Los Angeles, CA The Shrine LA Outdoors 8/13 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater 8/14 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre 8/16 Seattle, WA Marymoor Park 8/17 Troutdale, OR Edgefield 10/8 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival ABOUT MOTHICA Growing up in Oklahoma, MOTHICA found openly talking about mental health struggles to be taboo and looked to the internet for a sense of community. Though MOTHICA has been writing music since she was a kid, she did not pursue music until she was 18, producing and releasing her songs independently online. Embarking on a journey of self-expression and exploration through music, MOTHICA has since released a handful of EPs, countless singles, and her 2020 debut record Blue Hour. Making catchy alt-pop about her difficult subject matter, MOTHICA has racked up 200 million global streams and has collaborated with artists like nothing,nowhere., Royal & the Serpent, and Kailee Morgue. She has built a passionate fanbase that connects with her openness on past traumas, battle with depression, and sobriety. MOTHICA seeks to challenge stigmas surrounding mental health with her inspiring message, using music as an outlet to depict a shared experience that anyone could relate to. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON MOTHICA, VISIT: WEBSITE | TIKTOK | TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM Photo Credits: Lissyelle Lariccha