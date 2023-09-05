Allison Russell Shares New Single 'Demons'

Her new album, The Returner, is out this Friday, September 8th, 2023.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

4x GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter, poet, activist, and multi-instrumentalist Allison Russell has released her latest single, “Demons” from her highly anticipated new album, The Returner. The Returner is out this Friday, September 8th, 2023, via Fantasy Records.

Previously, Russell shared three songs from The Returner, the title track, "Stay Right Here," and "Snakelife". Russell has also announced a major U.S. headlining tour. The shows kick off October 13th at The Ark in Ann Arbor, MI and wrap up in January of 2024.

Highlights include The El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on November 1st, Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on November 30th and The Basement East in Russell’s adopted hometown of Nashville on January 11th. Prior to the headlining dates she’ll appear at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Festival, FreshGrass Festival, Farm Aid, XPoNential Music Festival and more. Tickets are on sale now. Full tour dates below.

The Returner was written and co-produced by Allison along with dim star (her partner JT Nero and Drew Lindsay) and was recorded over Solstice week in December 2022 at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles, CA.

It features Russell’s “Rainbow Coalition” ensemble: Elenna Canlas, Elizabeth Pupo-Walker, Ganessa James, Joy Clark, Kerenza Peacock, Larissa Maestro, Mandy Fer (Sway Wild), Megan Coleman, Meg McCormick , SistaStrings (Chauntee & Monique Ross) , Wendy & Lisa (Wendy Melvoin & Lisa Coleman aka The Revolution) and Wiktoria Bialic. 

Since the release of her debut solo LP two years ago, Outside Child, Russell’s often devastating, deeply moving, cathartic celebration of survivor’s joy has become one of the most acclaimed albums of the past 10 years.

Now comes the second chapter, The Returner, a body-shaking, mind-expanding, soulful expression of liberation, love, and self-respect that serves as a fierce declaration of joy for all survivors that have made it to the other side. Allison, JT, and Drew, built The Returner from the bottom up with a rhythm-first, genre-fluid approach.

The improvisational energy of great female artists sparked the album’s fierce joy, and provided a wider canvas for Allison’s immense, unlimited talent. In all, the new album doesn’t just deliver on the promise of the last two years, it exceeds all reasonable (and unreasonable) expectations and affirms Allison Russell’s place among music’s most vital artists⎯and The Returner, as one of 2023’s most essential recordings.

Following a diverse career as a featured member of acclaimed bands including Po’ Girl, Birds of Chicago and Our Native Daughters, Russell finally dared to release her solo project in 2021. "It’s an album of strength and affirmation, not victimization,” said The New York Times in their profile on Russell and Outside Child.

Following the album’s release, Russell performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Ellen, Late Night With Stephen Colbert, CBS Saturday Morning, Austin City Limits, The Kelly Clarkson Show made her Opry debut and appeared at the Country Music Hall of Fame and performed at the 2022 GRAMMY’s Premiere Ceremony.

The accolades for Russell have been immense. In addition to her four GRAMMY nominations, she has earned three 2022 Americana Award nominations and a win for Album of the Year, two International Folk Music Award wins, a 2022 Juno nomination for ‘Songwriter of the Year,’ and her first-ever Juno Award win for Contemporary Roots Album of the Year.

Russell received two 2021 Americana Awards nominations, won three Canadian Folk Music Awards, two UK Americana Music Awards, and more. She was recently nominated for Song of the Year and Artist of the Year for the 2023 Americana Awards.

In addition, Russell has consistently used her newfound platform to elevate, educate and inspire; curating the history making Once And Future Sounds: Roots and Revolution set for the Newport Folk Festival in 2021 and mobilizing this year’s triumphant Love Rising All-Star benefit concert in support of LGBTQIA+ causes in Nashville - raising over $550,000 and calling national attention to Tennessee’s dangerous anti-trans and anti-drag laws. Russell has also announced a book deal with Flatiron/MacMillan for her debut novel, a memoir based on her life and the material that inspired Outside Child and The Returner.

Tour Dates:

Sept 09 - Bristol Rhythm & Roots Festival - Bristol, TN

Sept 15 - Harvest Music Festival - Fredericton, CANADA

Sept 16 - CityFolk Festival in Ottawa, CANADA

Sept 22 - FreshGrass Festival - North Adams, MA

Sept 23 - Farm Aid - Noblesville, IN

Sept 24 - XPoNential Music Festival - Camden, NJ

Oct 13 - The Ark - Ann Arbor, MI

Oct 19 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA

Oct 20 - Princess Theatre - Decatur, AL

Oct 21 - Toulouse Theatre - New Orleans, LA

Oct 25 - 3TEN ACL Live - Austin, TX

Oct 28 - The Lensic - Santa Fe, NM 

Oct 29 - MIM Music Theater - Phoenix, AZ

Nov 01 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

Nov 04 - Sweetwater - Mill Valley, CA

Nov 05 - The Center for the Arts - Grass Valley, CA

Nov 07 - Hult Center for the Performing Arts - Eugene, OR

Nov 09 - Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR

Nov 10 - Admiral Theatre - Bremerton, WA

Nov 11 - Tractor Tavern - Seattle, WA

Nov 13 - The State Room - Salt Lake City, UT

Nov 15 - Boulder Theater - Boulder, CO

Nov 16 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

Nov 17 - Roaring Fork Sessions - Aspen, CO

Nov 29 - World Cafe Live - Philadelphia, PA

Nov 30 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

Dec 02 - Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts - Katonah, NY

Dec 03 - Infinity Hall Hartford - Hartford, CT

Dec 07 - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA

Dec 08 - Portland House of Music - Portland, ME

Dec 09 - Levon Helm Studios - Woodstock, NY

Jan 11 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

Jan 13 - Sheldon Theater - St. Louis, MO

Jan 14 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

Jan 16 - St. Cecilia Music Center - Grand Rapids, MI

Photo Credit: Dana Trippe, Glam by Uzo, Hair by Alexander Armand, Styled by Mecca Cox 



