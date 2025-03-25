Allison Russell Releases New Single Feat. Annie Lennox

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter, poet, activist, and multi-instrumentalist Allison Russell has released the phenomenal, emotional new single “Superlover” which features the legendary Annie Lennox. “Superlover” was produced by DimStar and features Wendy & Lisa and Russell’s Rainbow Coalition band.

Russell has just completed her Broadway debut as Persephone in the 8 x Tony Award winning musical Hadestown. She took over the role in November 2024 after spending much of the year opening for Hozier on his Unreal Unearth Tour supporting his arena run on all US dates and throughout Europe. She made her Billboard Hot 100 debut thanks to their duet “Wildflower & Barley.”

After a brief run of dates in Australia in April of 2025, Russell will embark on her rescheduled All Returners Tour in late April. The tour will kick off April 30th in South Burlington, VT and highlights include Webster Hall in New York on May 5th, The Fillmore in San Francisco on May 19th and the Ryman Auditorium in her adopted hometown of Nashville on May 28th. A full list of tour dates is below. All shows will be with Kara Jackson. Tickets and VIP packages are on-sale now here.

As part of her ongoing advocacy, Allison Russell is partnering with Propeller to support the Human Rights Campaign (HRC). Fans who take a “Superlover" action to support HRC— which works to ensure every LGBTQ+ person is free to live their truth without fear and with equality under the law—will have the chance to win a flyaway to meet Allison at the final show of her “All Returners” tour at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on May 28, 2025, TN. Fans can also unlock exclusive prizes at shows by supporting HRC throughout the tour. Learn more at propeller.la and check out the specific propeller page HERE.

The accolades for Russell have been immense. This past fall she was nominated for the Polaris Prize and named Billboard Women In Music Canada’s “Breakthrough Artist of the Year.” She has had 8 GRAMMY nominations and one win, earned three 2022 Americana Award nominations and a win for Album of the Year with subsequent nominations in 2023 and 2024, two International Folk Music Award wins, a 2022 Juno nomination for ‘Songwriter of the Year,’ and her first-ever Juno Award win for Contemporary Roots Album of the Year. Russell won three Canadian Folk Music Awards, two UK Americana Music Awards, and more. In addition, Russell has consistently used her newfound platform to elevate, educate and inspire; curating the history making Once And Future Sounds: Roots and Revolution set for the Newport Folk Festival in 2021 and mobilizing this year’s triumphant Love Rising All-Star benefit concert in support of LGBTQIA+ causes in Nashville - raising over $550,000 and calling national attention to Tennessee’s dangerous anti-trans and anti-drag laws. Russell has also announced a book deal for her debut novel, a memoir based on her life and the material that inspired Outside Child and The Returner.

Tour Dates

*All US Dates With Kara Jackson

APR 15 - Melbourne Recital Centre - Southbank, VIC

APR 17 - City Recital Hall - Sydney, Australia

APR 18-20 - Bluesfest Byron Bay - Byron Bay, NSW

APR 30 - Higher Ground Ballroom - South Burlington, VT

MAY 2 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

MAY 3 - Lincoln Theatre - Washington, DC

MAY 4 - Royale - Boston, MA

MAY 6 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

MAY 8 - The Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL

MAY 9 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

MAY 12 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO

MAY 13 - The Commonwealth Room - Salt Lake City, UT

MAY 15 - The Egyptian Theatre - Boise, ID

MAY 16 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

MAY 17 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR

MAY 19 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

MAY 20 - Belasco Theater - Los Angeles, CA

MAY 23 - Scoot Inn - Austin, TX

MAY 24 - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall - Fort Worth, TX

MAY 25 - The Heights Theater - Houston, TX

MAY 28 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

Photo Credit: Mason Poole

