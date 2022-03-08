Allison Russell Releases 'All of the Women Feat. SA-Roc (Dim Star Remix)'

Today, artist, author and activist Allison Russell has released the remix of "All of the Women featuring Sa-Roc" produced by dim star. The original track appeared on her critically acclaimed debut solo album, Outside Child.

The dim star remix features an appearance from the Atlanta-based (by way of D.C.) rapper Sa-Roc and chronicles Russell's experience as a healthcare worker in Vancouver and the women she would encounter on the frontlines.

This past Friday, Russell sat down with writer, poet and critic Hanif Abdurraquib for his Sonos Radio show Object of Sound where they discussed Sa Roc, Outside Child, trauma and joy. Listen to the episode here.

Last week, Russell was nominated for two JUNO Awards in her native Canada including "Songwriter of the Year" and "Contemporary Roots Album of the Year." Russell and Outside Child have also been nominated for three GRAMMY Awards, two Americana Music Association Awards, three UK Americana Awards (including 2 wins!), four Canadian Folk Music Awards, and the Polaris Long List.

Listen to the new remix here: