Allday Releases New Track LUNGS from Upcoming Full Length

Allday will release his new album Starry Night Over The Phone this summer via Ultra Records. Renowned for making tender hit songs from his hybrid of hip hop and pop, the Los Angeles-based, Australian artist released his latest single "Lungs" today. The track sits deep in the groove, with every lyric delivered over a rolling melody displaying the relaxed delivery that he is known for.

Hear the album's previously released singles "Protection" and "Wonder Drug," and listen to "Lungs" here:

From smashing his sets on festival stages to selling out his massive headline tour dates around Australia and beyond, Allday has cemented himself as one of Australia's most interesting young songwriters and in-demand performers. He just announced an Australian tour and look for North American fall tour dates soon.

It's been a busy few years for Allday. His debut album Startup Cult (2014) came in at #3 on Australia's ARIA Charts and it's follow up Speeding (2017) landed a #6 debut. He has three Gold ARIA certifications and has accumulated over 80 million streams to-date. His collaboration with Mallrat on her hugely successful single "UFO" has also racked up over 14 million streams. And, in the U.S., he's been featured by the likes of Billboard, Sway in The Morning & Paper Magazine.





