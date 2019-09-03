All Music Inc to Celebrate 35 Years in Business with Rock The Lot, Build to Order Guitars and More

On Sun Sept 22nd, All Music Inc, the legendary guitar shop/music store/school and launching pad for yesterday and today's emerging musicians in Plainview NY, is celebrating 35 years in business with an installment of their "ROCK THE LOT" outdoor concert series on site at 397D S Oyster Bay Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 from 9am to 5pm.

Additionally, in recognition of this special anniversary, the store is introducing a brand new "build to order" make your own electric guitar section where there will be a host of bodies, necks and pickups available for customers to choose from in order to create their very own personalized axe. Plus, they will be rolling out many other exciting programs and gear offerings including a new relationship with Breedlove and an exclusive deal to carry Cole Clark brands among many other surprises to come.

The story began in 1984 when original owner, Irwin Natman a local musician and artist, opened the doors of the facility with dreams of big success and a hope for the longevity that they have been blessed to have had to this point. Another local musician who grew up going to the store was current owner Guy Brogna. Guy was a well known and quite successful touring musician with the bands Ludichrist and Scatterbrain, and had albums out on Relativity Records and Elecktra Records as well as music videos on MTV, with planned shows to celebrate their own 30 Year Anniversary set for 2020. After being one of the stores best customers and sparking a friendship with Irwin, Guy made a deal with him to thank ALL MUSIC on the band's records in exchange for having his bass guitars set up for recording and touring.

Fast forward to 2001, Guy was now off the road and Irwin approached him to join the business. For the next 10 years Guy and Irwin built ALL MUSIC into one of the largest guitar stores in NY adding brands like Gibson, Fender, Martin, Taylor, Gretsch as well as building the lesson program to over 400 students, renting over 1500 instruments to local budding musicians and doing repairs for world renowned guitarists such as Richie Blackmore, Jessie Lacey from Brand New and Brian Daniels from Madball.

In 2012, Guy took over full time from Irwin and has continued to significantly add to the legacy, running and growing the business throughout even more changes to the musical landscape on Long Island. To this day, Guy is always continuing to look for up and coming or exclusive companies to work with like Cole Clark, Larrivee, Walla Walla, RocknRoll Amps and more. Recently, he has created special relationships with

Earlier this year, Guy reunited with Scatterbrain drummer Mike Boyko to perform as part of the backing rhythm section alongside two other local Long Island music legends; namely Steve Vai and Joe Satriani, and some of the best national and upstart musicians around the world, at this year's Steve Vai Academy 5.0 which happened at The Mansion at Glen Cove.

With Guy's strong ties to Long Island music, he also feels the need for community outreach. He partners with radio station WBAB for intimate shows at the store or radio station like Devon Allman and Geoff Tate from Queensryche and does food and toy drives with Long Island Cares Harry Chapin Food Bank and ROCKcanROLL. ALL MUSIC likes to also have informative and entertaining clinics in the store and have had guests like Larry Mitchell, Mike Orlando (Adrenalin Mob), John Moyer (Disturbed), Greg Koch, Michael Angelo Batio, Manelli Jamal (Cole Clark endorsee), Joe Rock and Mark Mendoza (Twisted Sister - Joe Rock and the All Stars). Finally, teaming up with Long Island music impresario Rick Eberle to form G&R Events in 2017, they currently run the concert season at the Jones Beach Bandshell. The two also have a long standing relationship with Long Island venue The Space at Westbury, Brogna's All Music Lounge at The Space has become the new haven for local musicians to perform every genre under the sun.

One of Guy's other most recent efforts has been with Special Needs Music Educator and Musician Lee Stockner. They are the founders of "Music Lee Inclined Guy, Inc." which produced the revolutionary book series Occupational Octaves Piano. OOP is designed for students with Autism and other special needs to be able to easily and effectively play the piano through a new language of music, now with training and certification available for instructors of various backgrounds related to the worlds of Special Education, Music Education, Music Therapy, Occupational Therapy? and more. They have opened locations in NY, California, Florida and overseas in Bahrain, Jordan, and Ireland.

With over 700 guitars on the floor, Brogna's store has everything from Fender, Gibson, Martin, Spector, Charvel, Music Man, PRS, Dean, Gretsch, Dan Electro, Breedlove, EVH and more. Whether its a Fender, Backstar, Vox, Roland, EVH, Koch or Peavey amp, his knowledge as a working musician has helped him stock only the best and has also given him the opportunity to sell guitars to the likes of Keith Urban, Joe Satriani, Anthony Esposito (Lynch Mob, Ace Frehley), and Robert Kearns (Cry of Love, Sheryl Crow) from their ebay store. Want to transform your tone? Take your pick of effects from Fulltone, MXR, Boss, Electro Harmonix, TC Electronics, Tech 21, Vintage Guitar, Darkglass effects, One Control pedals, Mooer pedals... Or relax in the climate controlled acoustic room. Need a little change up in your guitar playing? How about a banjo, ukulele or maybe a mandolin from GoldTone, Gretsch, Luna or Martin. You don't play guitar? No problem! ALL MUSIC has keyboards and synths from Korg and Casio. How about band and orchestra instruments? Sure! Brands like Jupiter, Gemeinhardt, Blessing, Knilling and Mathias Thomas. And there is every type of accessory for every musician. Need a gift? How about a Strat cutting board of a Fender lunch box, Grateful Dead socks, Jimi Hendrix sweatshirt, KISS coffee mugs and much, much more.

All of this proves that All Music Inc is still at the top of the heap in supporting and supplying tomorrow's stars today on many levels and in many forms, far into their third decade.





