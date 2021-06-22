All Country News Launches Digital Activations to Amplify Voices in Country Music

The monthly COUNTRY CONFIDENTIAL podcast hosted by Bobbi Dixon (Backstage Bobbi) dives into the untold stories and secrets of country music. Bobbi chats with artists including Scotty McCreery, Lainey Wilson, Restless Road, Laine Hardy, Pryor & Lee, Sacha, Brennley Brown, Adam Hambrick, Chapel Hart, Drew Parker, Drew Green, and more, about their histories, how the genre has evolved, and what country music means to them. LISTEN to the first episode, "Singing Competition Roots," now and check out a new episode every month wherever you listen to podcasts.



The weekly ALL COUNTRY NEWS podcast hosted by Rebecca Porter (Maren's Girls, Women of Country Edits) gives you the hottest news and latest releases in country music every week. LISTEN to a new episode every Tuesday wherever you listen to podcasts.



The monthly TRIVIA NIGHT hosted by Betsy Spina (SXM The Highway, Radio Disney Country, Celebrate People Podcast) takes place the first Saturday night of every month to quiz country music fans on the All Country News Instagram Story (@allcountrynews). The series engages thousands of country fans across the world and features exclusive content from artists. Participants also have the opportunity to win a prize! PLAY ALONG with a previous Trivia Night in partnership with The Women of Country.



The All Country News BIRTHDAY CLUB surprises country music fans with video messages, signed merchandise, and exclusive experiences from their favorite artists. SIGN UP for a chance to wake up on your birthday to a huge surprise.



These new activations add to All Country News' already expansive country music news coverage, which includes a weekly newsletter that reaches over 5,000 industry insiders and country music loving fans, daily breaking news across digital and social platforms, daily website updates on trending stories, exclusive artist interviews and performances, social media takeovers, live event coverage, and more.