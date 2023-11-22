Alicia Keys to Livestream Upcoming Webster Hall Concert

Alicia Keys will celebrate the 20th anniversary of her multiplatinum, Grammy-winning and chart-topping sophomore album that debuted at number one on the Billboard charts, The Diary Of Alicia Keys, on Friday, December 1st 2023.

On that night, she’ll perform the entire record from top to bottom at an intimate, once-in-a-lifetime anniversary concert at NYC’s Webster Hall. Fans who can’t make it in person to the sold out performance won’t be left out: premier streaming platform Veeps will broadcast the show LIVE. Veeps All Access subscribers can access the show for free, otherwise tickets to the livestream will go on sale November 22 for $14.99.

Keys kicks off the celebration of this milestone with the digital release of The Diary of Alicia Keys 20. Out on Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, the album features nine bonus tracks including "Golden Child," a previously unreleased rarity from Alicia's personal vault, available in 360RA and Dolby Atmos.

First released on December 2, 2003 on J Records, The Diary of Alicia Keys, the artist's much-anticipated second album, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with the best first week's sales for a female artist that year. A formidable successor to her blockbuster debut (2001's multi-platinum Songs In A Minor entered the Billboard 200 at #1 before winning Alicia an unprecedented five Grammy Awards including Best New Artist), The Diary of Alicia Keys became her second successive #1 album, generating three Top 10 singles–"You Don't Know My Name," "If I Ain't Got You" and "Diary"–while adding three new Grammy Awards–Best R&B Album, Best Female R&B Vocal Performance ("If I Ain't Got You") and Best R&B Song ("You Don't Know My Name")–to her career total. The album has sold more than five million copies in the United States and more than eight million worldwide.

A portion of the price of each ticket to the stream will be donated to Keep A Child Alive (KCA.) Co-founded by Alicia Keys in 2003, Keep a Child Alive (KCA) is dedicated to championing the rights of children worldwide. Its mission is to ensure that every child, regardless of their starting point in life, has the chance to fulfill their potential. Over the past two decades, KCA, alongside 36 incredible partners, has positively impacted over 9 million children, young people, and families across 25 countries. KCA stands with them, providing support and opportunities for them to overcome challenges and thrive.

Alicia Keys: Live at Webster Hall will be available for free for Veeps All Access subscribers or fans can buy an individual show ticket for $14.99 on veeps.com. The show will air LIVE on Veeps on Friday, December 1, 2023 at approximately 9 p.m. ET. The stream will be exclusive to Veeps for one month and available on the platform for one year after the air date, with a 10-day rewatch period for individual ticket purchasers.

About Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys is a 15-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, producer, founder of Keys Soulcare, New York Times best-selling author, film/television and Broadway producer, accomplished actress, entrepreneur, and a powerful force in the world of activism. Since the release of her monumental 2001 debut album, Songs in A Minor, Keys has sold over 65 million records, over 5 billion streams and built an unparalleled repertoire of hits and accomplishments.

Keys has become the #1 RIAA certified Female R&B artist of the millennium with over 37 million certified track sales (US) and 20 million album sales (US). She released her eighth studio album, Keys (Originals and Unlocked)—a double album—in 2021 followed by a deluxe version in 2022 and a sold-out Alicia + Keys World Tour that celebrated the Keys and Alicia albums. She recently completed her first Latin American leg of that tour to rave reviews and ravenous audiences.

Keys released her book More Myself: A Journey via Flatiron Books, which debuted and spent multiple weeks on the New York Times Bestseller List. In March 2022, she released her first graphic novel titled Girl on Fire with HarperCollins. Keys released her first-ever holiday album Santa Baby in November 2022 which includes four original songs, including the single “December Back 2 June.”

Keys recently completed a spectacular, 360-degree show, the Keys to the Summer Tour, which hit 22 cities across North America. Hell’s Kitchen, the original stage musical Keys diligently worked for 13 years to create, opened November 19 at The Public Theater to rave reviews. Keys will celebrate the 20th anniversary of beloved album The Diary of Alicia Keys with the digital release of The Diary of Alicia Keys 20.