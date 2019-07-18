Ali Gatie Releases New Video For Hit Song IT'S YOU

Today, breakout artist Ali Gatie unveiled the official music video for his viral smash "It's You." In the Nathan R. Smith-directed visual, Ali is shown deep in reflection over his relationship as other love stories begin to unfold around him. The song has already amassed more than 152 million streams across platforms since its release and marks Ali's debut entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In a recent interview, Billboard said,"Even if you've never experienced heartbreak, Ali Gatie's music might have you wishing you had."

When speaking on the video's inspiration, Ali shared, "'It's You' is a visual representation of love in all its forms. The song reminds everyone of someone in their life and so I wanted to represent as many different people as possible. I want anyone who watches the video to think, 'Oh! This person kinda looks like me or someone I know,' no matter what part of the world they are from. Love is universal; has no boundaries, and similar to my approach with 'Moonlight,' I wanted to showcase the beauty of love through diversity."

Watch the video here:

At just 22-years-old, singer-songwriter Ali Gatie is changing the game. Born to Iraqi parents and raised in the Toronto suburb of Mississauga, Ali has propelled his way to acquiring a global fanbase. Without professional support or industry connections, he racked up millions of streams for self-released hits, including the acoustic ballad "Moonlight." Along with an incredible knack for creating music, Ali's unwavering dedication to his listeners is beyond belief-like the time he responded to over 2,000 fan messages on Snapchat in a single day. To-date, Ali Gatie has generated over 356.5 million cumulative streams and captured attention from the likes of HYPEBEAST, Complex, Genius and more.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You