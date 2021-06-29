Alexalone Shares 'Eavesdropper' Video

alexalone (Hovvdy, Lomelda) share their newest single and video, "Eavesdropper," off their upcoming album ALEXALONEWORLD out August 13th via Polyvinyl. Later this fall, alexalone will embark on a joint tour with Lomelda; for these performances, members of both ensembles will perform in alexalone as well as Lomelda.

"This song is a cover of my old band, and it's so fun to see it reinterpreted through this group of people," Alex shares. "Since we didn't know if we'd be able to play shows when the album came out, it seemed like a fun idea to do a live version of 'Eavesdropper' so folks could see what our band sounds like live. Working with Brittany Reeber (the director) and crew was a dream, and Lazy Bones Audio in Silsbee, TX was the most comfortable / best sounding place to go which made things very easy for us. It was great to get out of town after a year in one place."

Whereas lead single "Ruins" features an entirely digital visual, "Eavesdropper" showcases the band mid-jam session. The camera offers an intimate view of the band nestled in their practice space. Hours seem to pass as they play into the eening, but their energy and momentum remain constant. Simple yet poignant, it captures the escapist joy of creating art alongside friends, losing track of everything else along the way.

"The band knew they wanted to re-record the song live at Lazy Bones Audio in Silsbee, Tx, about a 4 hour drive from Austin," says the video's director Brittany Reeber. "Tommy Read's recording studio and home, tucked away in the Piney Forest, is a place of dreams. Because of these elements, the place, the live nature of the songs and the film, we set out to make a memory of sorts, something more elevated than your typical live recording but still honest and in the moment."

It also gives a proper introduction to ALEXALONEWORLD, an album crafted out of the past year's isolation and its impact on one's way of thinking. The songwriting itself happened between 2013-2019, while recording began in 2019 and carried over into 2020. Moody, introspective, with bursts of hope and rebelliousness throughout, the album reflects upon the world's injustices and incongruities, influenced by the works of Tolkien, Murakami, and genre disruptors like Low, Boris, and Yo La Tengo.

Austin's Alex Peterson (they/them) is the center at alexalone. Known by some as the live bassist for Hovvdy and Lomelda, Alex wears many different hats. Alex's various skills and interests speak to their curious, imaginative character, a quality conveyed through their own variation of introspective, genre-pushing shoegaze and drone music. Earlier projects attracted the attention of NPR, Post Trash, and most recently the Austin Chronicle, who described their Demo(n)s demo tape as "dispatches from another planet." ALEXALONEWORLD marks their official foray into the world as a fully formed act, featuring Alex's friends Sam Jordan (he/him), Mari Rubio (she/her), and Andrew Hulett (he/him).

Photo Credit: Montsho Jarreau Toth