Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Alesso Taps Sick Individuals for New Collaboration 'We Go Out'

Alesso Taps Sick Individuals for New Collaboration 'We Go Out'

“We Go Out” is a love letter to dance music culture.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 14, 2022  

Global hitmaker Alesso calls on Dutch duo Sick Individuals for the club anthem, "We Go Out." Listen below via 10:22PM / Astralwerks. Boasting big builds, pulsing beats, and exhilarating breakdowns, the floorfiller -became an instant fan favorite when Alesso added it to his setlist at the Tomorrowland and Creamfields festivals.

In many ways, "We Go Out" is a love letter to dance music culture. "We go out dancing together, we gotta rave all night," the anthemic chorus goes. The irresistible banger operates as both a boisterous throwback and a bold look forward, infusing tried-and-true elements of clubland with new tones and textures, and off-kilter time signatures.

While Alesso and Sick Individuals have been in each other's orbit for years, "We Go Out" is their first time working together. It's unlikely to be their last, however, given the outpouring of love the single has received since its festival debut. The anticipated track comes just weeks after Alesso rolled out an EP of remixes of "Words," his crossover smash with pop star Zara Larsson. The package includes a VIP mix and remixes from Chapter & Verse, Sentinel, Arodes, and Majestic.

The remix package follows Alesso's recent single "In My Feelings," a seductive yet brooding collaboration with Deniz Koyu. This year, he also released the Sentinel-assisted progressive house anthem "Only You" and "Dark," a moody and kinetic piece handcrafted for THE BATMAN. With the original version of "Words" amassing more than 150 million streams and hitting number 1 on U.S. dance radio, 2022 has been a blockbuster year for Alesso.

Particularly considering he kicked off the year with "When I'm Gone," his hit collaboration with pop icon Katy Perry. The GRAMMY®-nominated visionary made his Saturday Night Live debut with the track, adding yet another dazzling achievement to his resume. Alesso has always had a knack for knowing exactly what his fans want and he delivers it in spades on the audacious and undeniable on "We Go Out."

A global maverick in the dance world, Alesso has repeatedly proven that his influence transcends boundaries and crosses over into countless genres - to that end, he's collaborated with such eclectic artists as OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder, Calvin Harris, Tove Lo, Liam Payne, James Bay, Marshmello, Swedish House Mafia's Sebastian Ingrosso, Hailee Steinfeld, Florida Georgia Line, Anitta, and more.

With his past hits including the platinum-certified "If I Lose Myself" and gold-certified "Under Control," the Swedish native has also found major success with "Calling (Lose My Mind)," which topped the Billboard US Hot Dance Club Songs chart. On Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, his massive breakup anthem "Let Me Go" - a collaboration with Hailee Steinfeld and Florida Georgia Line - reached No. 9, while "Is That For Me" peaked at No. 25.

In 2020, Alesso released a pair of hit singles: "Midnight," featuring former One Direction member Liam Payne, and "THE END" with goth-pop singer/songwriter Charlotte Lawrence. He also had an explosive 2021, releasing a slew of records: kicking off with his East Asia fueled "Going Dumb (with Stray Kids & CORSAK)," he later closed the chapter to his PROGRESSO series with PROGRESSO VOL 2.

Alesso next delivered his cosmic love ballad "Chasing Stars (with Marshmello feat. James Bay)," the dynamic "Rescue Me (with Danna Paola)" from the Blade Runner Black Lotus soundtrack, and his highly-anticipated winter floor-filler "Somebody To Use." To cap off a monumental year, he made his NFT debut with the Cosmic Genesis collection and then ended 2021 on a bang with "When I'm Gone" - his colossal collaboration with Katy Perry, primed to usher in an even greater 2022.

To date, Alesso has performed at international festivals ranging from Tomorrowland to Ultra Music Festival to Electric Daisy Carnival, with his national TV experience including closing out GMA's Summer Concert Series, performing on "The Late Show with James Corden," taking the stage at the AMAs and making his "Saturday Night Live" debut in January 2022 with Katy Perry.

Listen to the new single here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Tiara Thomas Releases New Single 'Don't Talk Back'Tiara Thomas Releases New Single 'Don't Talk Back'
October 13, 2022

“Don’t Talk Back” follows a two-year recording hiatus for Tiara, where she spent her time writing for other artists, including Grammy winners, John Legend, H.E.R, Fat Joe, Wale and many others. Most notably In 2021, Tiara Thomas’ savvy pen game was recognized when she won her first Grammy Award for Song of the Year for co-writing 'I Can't Breathe'.
Food Network & discovery+ Announce Jam-Packed Slate of Brand-New Holiday ProgrammingFood Network & discovery+ Announce Jam-Packed Slate of Brand-New Holiday Programming
October 13, 2022

‘Tis almost the season and Food Network is ready to celebrate with a lineup of festive series and specials for the whole family to enjoy. This holiday season for the first time ever, Bobby Flay and an all-star roster of guests go head-to-head in battles of culinary yuletide and cheer in the six-episode series Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown,
Gaidaa Shares New Single 'Figures'Gaidaa Shares New Single 'Figures'
October 13, 2022

Fresh off winning over audiences as support on Saba’s sold out UK/EU Back Home Tour, Dutch-Sudanese R&B/Soul singer-songwriter Gaidaa – who burst onto the international music scene in 2020 with her widely praised debut EP Overture – makes her triumphant return with the release of upbeat new single “Figures.”
VIDEO: Showtime Drops THE L WORD: GENERATION Q Season Three TrailerVIDEO: Showtime Drops THE L WORD: GENERATION Q Season Three Trailer
October 13, 2022

Packed with surprises and guest stars, including musicians Kehlani and Fletcher, Margaret Cho, Joanna Cassidy and Joey Lauren Adams, season three will feature the return of Rosie O’Donnell, Donald Faison, Jennifer Beals, Jordan Hull, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas, Leo Sheng, Kate Moennig, Jamie Clayton, and more. Watch the video trailer now!
VIDEO: BBC AMERICA & AMC+ Drop MOOD Series TrailerVIDEO: BBC AMERICA & AMC+ Drop MOOD Series Trailer
October 13, 2022

BBC AMERICA and AMC+ released the trailer for Mood, a new six-part series from actor, writer, and singer-songwriter Nicôle Lecky, based on her critically acclaimed Royal Court play Superhoe. Directed by Dawn Shadforth and Stroma Cairns and produced by Lisa Walters, Mood is written by and stars Nicôle Lecky. Watch the new video trailer now!