Alesso Taps Sick Individuals for New Collaboration 'We Go Out'

Global hitmaker Alesso calls on Dutch duo Sick Individuals for the club anthem, "We Go Out." Listen below via 10:22PM / Astralwerks. Boasting big builds, pulsing beats, and exhilarating breakdowns, the floorfiller -became an instant fan favorite when Alesso added it to his setlist at the Tomorrowland and Creamfields festivals.

In many ways, "We Go Out" is a love letter to dance music culture. "We go out dancing together, we gotta rave all night," the anthemic chorus goes. The irresistible banger operates as both a boisterous throwback and a bold look forward, infusing tried-and-true elements of clubland with new tones and textures, and off-kilter time signatures.

While Alesso and Sick Individuals have been in each other's orbit for years, "We Go Out" is their first time working together. It's unlikely to be their last, however, given the outpouring of love the single has received since its festival debut. The anticipated track comes just weeks after Alesso rolled out an EP of remixes of "Words," his crossover smash with pop star Zara Larsson. The package includes a VIP mix and remixes from Chapter & Verse, Sentinel, Arodes, and Majestic.

The remix package follows Alesso's recent single "In My Feelings," a seductive yet brooding collaboration with Deniz Koyu. This year, he also released the Sentinel-assisted progressive house anthem "Only You" and "Dark," a moody and kinetic piece handcrafted for THE BATMAN. With the original version of "Words" amassing more than 150 million streams and hitting number 1 on U.S. dance radio, 2022 has been a blockbuster year for Alesso.

Particularly considering he kicked off the year with "When I'm Gone," his hit collaboration with pop icon Katy Perry. The GRAMMY®-nominated visionary made his Saturday Night Live debut with the track, adding yet another dazzling achievement to his resume. Alesso has always had a knack for knowing exactly what his fans want and he delivers it in spades on the audacious and undeniable on "We Go Out."

A global maverick in the dance world, Alesso has repeatedly proven that his influence transcends boundaries and crosses over into countless genres - to that end, he's collaborated with such eclectic artists as OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder, Calvin Harris, Tove Lo, Liam Payne, James Bay, Marshmello, Swedish House Mafia's Sebastian Ingrosso, Hailee Steinfeld, Florida Georgia Line, Anitta, and more.

With his past hits including the platinum-certified "If I Lose Myself" and gold-certified "Under Control," the Swedish native has also found major success with "Calling (Lose My Mind)," which topped the Billboard US Hot Dance Club Songs chart. On Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, his massive breakup anthem "Let Me Go" - a collaboration with Hailee Steinfeld and Florida Georgia Line - reached No. 9, while "Is That For Me" peaked at No. 25.

In 2020, Alesso released a pair of hit singles: "Midnight," featuring former One Direction member Liam Payne, and "THE END" with goth-pop singer/songwriter Charlotte Lawrence. He also had an explosive 2021, releasing a slew of records: kicking off with his East Asia fueled "Going Dumb (with Stray Kids & CORSAK)," he later closed the chapter to his PROGRESSO series with PROGRESSO VOL 2.

Alesso next delivered his cosmic love ballad "Chasing Stars (with Marshmello feat. James Bay)," the dynamic "Rescue Me (with Danna Paola)" from the Blade Runner Black Lotus soundtrack, and his highly-anticipated winter floor-filler "Somebody To Use." To cap off a monumental year, he made his NFT debut with the Cosmic Genesis collection and then ended 2021 on a bang with "When I'm Gone" - his colossal collaboration with Katy Perry, primed to usher in an even greater 2022.

To date, Alesso has performed at international festivals ranging from Tomorrowland to Ultra Music Festival to Electric Daisy Carnival, with his national TV experience including closing out GMA's Summer Concert Series, performing on "The Late Show with James Corden," taking the stage at the AMAs and making his "Saturday Night Live" debut in January 2022 with Katy Perry.

Listen to the new single here: