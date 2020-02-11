Alejandro Fernandez Announces United States, Canada and Europe Dates of His 'HECHO EN MEXICO' WORLD TOUR

Multi-Latin GRAMMY award winner, Alejandro Fernández has announced the United States, Canada and Europe concert dates for his 'HECHO EN MÉXICO' WORLD TOUR. Produced by Live Nation, the United States and Canada tour kicks off May 22 in Fresno, California at the Save Mart Center and will wrap up on September 20 in San Antonio, Texas at the AT&T Center and includes Fernández's first show in Toronto, Canada, at Meridian Hall. The European tour is produced by Planet Events @ Live Nation and includes his first ever shows in London and Paris. Full tour details below.

Alejandro Fernández recently announced the release of his long-awaited new album, 'HECHO EN MÉXICO' (MADE IN MEXICO), available HERE for pre-order and on all digital platforms starting February 14. 'HECHO EN MÉXICO' marks his return to the mariachi ranchera format popularized by his father, and living-legend, Vicente Fernández. The album tells stories of love and heartbreak, with "El Potrillo" (as he is lovingly called) demonstrating his once-in-a-generation vocal talent while paying tribute to a genre whose spirit is deeply ingrained in the hearts and souls of Latinos everywhere.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 14 at 9AM local time at Ticketmaster.com. Every online ticket purchased for the United States and Canada 'HECHO EN MÉXICO' tour includes one physical CD copy of the new album. Tickets for the European dates will be available at www.ticketmaster.es, www.ticketmaster.fr, and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

'HECHO EN MÉXICO' includes hit single "Caballero," which quickly became a fan-favorite in Latin America and the United States, leading digital and radio charts in Mexico and the United States. It also includes Fernández's most recent single, "Te Olvidé" (I Forgot You), among other great songs, and features collaborations with composers such as Christian Nodal, Luis Carlos Monroy, Jorge Massias and Chico Elizalde, and it was recorded between Barcelona, Los Angeles and New York, and produced by renowned producer Áureo Baqueiro.

'HECHO EN MÉXICO' Tour Dates:

Friday, May 22, 2020

Fresno, CA

Save Mart Center

Saturday, May 23, 2020

Oakland, CA

Oakland Arena

Sunday, May 24, 2020

Los Angeles, CA

"Fabulous" Forum

Saturday, May 30, 2020

San Diego, CA

Viejas Arena

Sunday, May 31, 2020

Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Federal Theatre

Friday, June 5, 2020

Hidalgo, TX

Payne Arena

Saturday, June 6, 2020

Houston, TX

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sunday, June 7, 2020

Laredo, TX

Sames Auto Arena

Friday, June 12, 2020

Dallas, TX

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sunday, June 14, 2020

Chicago, IL

Allstate Arena

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Toronto, ON

Meridian Hall

Friday, June 19, 2020

Fairfax, VA

EagleBank Arena

Saturday, June 20, 2020

Brooklyn, NY

Barclays Center

Sunday, June 21, 2020

Raleigh, NC

PNC Arena

Friday, June 26, 2020

Miami, FL

AmericanAirlines Arena

Sunday, June 28, 2020

Atlanta, GA

Infinite Energy Center

Friday, September 11, 2020

Temecula, CA

Pechanga Resort & Casino

Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Las Vegas, NV

Mandalay Bay Events Center

Saturday, September 19, 2020

El Paso, TX

Don Haskins Center

Sunday, September 20, 2020

San Antonio, TX

AT&T Center

Friday, November 27, 2020

Málaga, Spain

Martín Carpena

Saturday, November 28, 2020

Tenerife, Spain

Recinto Ferial

Monday, November 30, 2020

London, England

Eventim Apollo

Thursday, December 3, 2020

Paris, France

Olympia

Saturday, December 5, 2020

Bilbao, Spain

Miribilla

Sunday, December 6, 2020

La Coruña, Spain

Coliseum

Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Madrid, Spain

Wizink Center

Thursday, December 10, 2020

Barcelona, Spain

Palau St Jordi

Alejandro Fernández ("El Potrillo") has sold more than 35 million records worldwide and won countless awards and nominations. He has achieved numerous #1 hits on the Mexico, U.S., Spain, and Latin America charts, including his latest single, "Caballero." Throughout his career, Alejandro has collaborated with many musical powerhouses including Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera, Gloria Estefan, Marc Anthony, Rod Stewart, Plácido Domingo, Morat, Sebastián Yatra, and more. Throughout his prolific musical career, he has been proud and stayed true to his roots, taking Mexican music to the world stage, and continuing his father's legacy.





