Alec Benjamin Unveils Heart Wrenching Single The Book Of You & I

Platinum-certified artist Alec Benjamin has released his new honest and emotional single from his highly-anticipated debut album, These Two Windows, out May 29th. "The Book of You & I" arrives today following the previously released critically acclaimed tracks "Oh My God," "Demons," "Mind Is A Prison," "Must Have Been The Wind," and "Jesus in L.A." The honest songsmith shares a story of a lost love who left the relationship before it was finished. The personal track arrives alongside a moving music video streaming now on Alec's official YouTube channel below!

"I felt her growing distant / I knew her love was shifting / And all that I could say was /

Don't tell me that it's over, the book of you & I / Now you've scribbled out my name and you've erased my favorite lines"

Earlier this year Benjamin announced his debut album These Two Windows. The follow-up to his acclaimed mixtape Narrated For You will arrive on Friday, May 29th. Pre-save the These Two Windows HERE .

This week, Benjamin set out on a U.K. tour alongside Lewis Capaldi which sold out across the board, including two nights at the famed SS Arena at Wembley. The acclaimed singer-songwriter will continue on to make his first-ever Coachella performances on April 12th and 19th. Alec will kick off his own North American headline These Two Windows Tour on April 15th in Phoenix, AZ and travel through the end of May. With tickets in high demand, dates are selling out quickly. Never one to slow down, Alec is also set to perform at major festivals Governors Ball and Hangout Music Festival. Tickets for all live performances are on sale now. For all details and ticket information, please visit https://www.alecbenjamin.com/tour/ .

NORTH AMERICAN

"THESE TWO WINDOWS TOUR"

APRIL

12 -- Indio, CA --Coachella Weekend 1

14 - Pomona, CA - Glass House

15 -- Phoenix, AZ -- The Van Buren

19 -- Indio, CA -- Coachella Weekend 2

21 -- San Francisco, CA -- Warfield

23-- Vancouver, BC -- Vogue Theater

24 -- Portland, OR -- Crystal Ballroom

25 -- Seattle, WA -- Showbox SoDo

28 -- Salt Lake City, UT -- The Complex

29 -- Denver, CO -- The Mission Ballroom

MAY

1 -- Minneapolis, MN -- Fillmore

2 --- Chicago, IL -- Riviera Theatre

3 - Royal Oak, MI -- Royal Oak Music Theatre

5 -- Toronto, ON -- Danforth Music Hall

6 -- Montreal, QC -- MTELUS

8 -- Boston, MA -- House of Blues

9 -- Philadelphia, PA -- Franklin Music Hall

11 -- Washington, DC -- 9:30 Club

14 -- Nashville, TN -- Marathon Music Works

15 -- Atlanta, GA -- Tabernacle

16 -- Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Music Festival

17 -- Orlando, FL -- The Beacham

19 -- Houston, TX -- House of Blues

20 -- Dallas, TX -- Canton Hall

21 -- Austin, TX -- Emo's





Related Articles View More Music Stories