AleXa Releases New Single 'ENEMY' Ahead of First Full English Album

K-pop sensation AleXa has officially released her latest single, “ENEMY,” a hard-hitting track that delves deep into themes of betrayal, empowerment, and liberation. Marking her first K-pop release of the year, “ENEMY” is a poignant return to her roots, crafted as a powerful gift to her dedicated fan base before she shifts gears to her highly anticipated full English album, set to drop in early 2025.

“ENEMY” tackles the complexity of breaking free from a toxic relationship, with AleXa delivering lyrics that reveal both pain and strength. Through lines like “Always be that bitch, and you’re just my Enemy,” AleXa’s character fiercely confronts the person who has wronged her, cementing them as an adversary. The refrain highlights her resolve to recognize this former connection as nothing more than a harmful memory, now firmly in the past. Throughout the song, she wrestles with feelings of betrayal, exhaustion, and resentment, but ultimately reclaims her strength and independence.

In this empowering anthem, AleXa’s lyrics cut straight to the heart of self-liberation, expressing the internal journey of moving from hurt to healing. Phrases like “니가 없어 편해졌어 숨을 쉬었어” (I became comfortable and could breathe without you) convey her renewed confidence and the relief that follows breaking free.

Every release this year has teased AleXa’s evolution as an artist and hinted at what's in store for 2025. With "ENEMY," AleXa follows on the heels of her previous English single release, "Joy of Missing Out," which received widespread critical acclaim. UPROXX praised her versatility, saying, “Nobody can question AleXa’s versatility. ‘Joy Of Missing Out,’ AleXa’s fourth English-language song of 2024, is a far cry from K-pop, but the Oklahoma native seems right at home in a pop-punk palette.” Teen Vogue echoed the excitement, writing, “Part of her upcoming debut English album slated for later this year, 'Joy of Missing Out' is a Y2K-ish pop-rock anthem that turns FOMO on its head.” The track was also featured in Rolling Stone’s Songs You Need To Know This Week roundup.

ABOUT ALEXA Born and raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma, AleXa is the daughter of a Korean adoptee and a lifelong dancer. She first gained recognition by winning Soompi’s “Rising Legends” competition, which led to her being signed by ZB Label. AleXa later competed on Mnet’s “PRODUCE 48,” one of Korea’s most competitive audition shows. Her debut single, “Bomb,” dropped in October 2019, breaking into the Top 10 of Billboard’s “World Digital Song Sales Chart” in its first week.

Named by Elle as an artist who’s “breaking the mold of the typical K-pop star,” AleXa made waves with her 2022 win on NBC’s American Song Contest with her hit “Wonderland,” which peaked at #38 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay Chart. She became the 6th most-played Korean artist on U.S. radio and the first female Korean act to present at the Billboard Music Awards.

In 2024, AleXa had her debut performance at KCON in Los Angeles, where Forbes praised her English single “distraction” as a "rock banger." She also made history as the first solo Korean artist to perform at iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball, and her recent music has garnered praise from Billboard, Grammy, People Magazine, MTV, and more.

