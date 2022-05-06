Alan Walker Unveils 'WALKERVERSE' Tour Dates
Tickets will go on-sale next Friday 13th May.
Norwegian Artist, DJ and Producer Alan Walker has unveiled the first part of his WalkerVerse journey - a mammoth 29-date tour across Europe and North America set to take place later this year, with even more countries and dates to be announced. Limited pre-sale tickets are available via the sign up link now, with general on-sale next Friday 13th May.
As one of the world's most sought after DJs, Alan is certainly no stranger to travelling the length and breadth of the globe for his craft and is sure to delight fans once more as he prepares to embark upon a three-month tour that will see him take over the decks of some of the world's most prestigious venues.
Kicking off on 28th September in Manchester, United Kingdom, Walker will touch down in cities throughout Europe - including London, ZÃ¼rich, Milan, Amsterdam and Paris to name just a few - completing the European leg of the tour in Frankfurt on 22nd October. The Norwegian hitmaker will then descend upon North America, with some of the hottest clubs in the US and Canada all locked in for November and December.
Having teased news of the WalkerVerse via socials just days ago, speculation has been rife, and it's safe to say this tour announcement will not disappoint. Music to his fans' ears - quite literally - Alan will raise the bar with his upcoming live show format, demonstrating why he is consistently one of the most popular electronic artists in the world.
Renowned for his trademark mask and hoodie, everything the enigmatic producer touches is shrouded in an element of mystery, and this latest announcement is no different. Promising the beginning of an immersive journey that will uncover a new side of the dance music pioneer, it's time to enter the WalkerVerse...
WALKERVERSE TOUR
28th September MANCHESTER ACADEMY Manchester, United Kingdom
29th September O2 ACADEMY BRIXTON London, United Kingdom
1st October LOTTO ARENA Merksem, Belgium
6th October SPORTHALLE HAMBURG Hamburg, Germany
7th October MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC HALLE DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany
8th October TAURON ARENA Krakow, Poland
12th October ST MARX HALLEN Vienna, Austria
14th October HALLE 622 ZÃ¼rich, Switzerland
15th October FABRIQUE Milan, Italy
19th October AFAS LIVE Amsterdam, the Netherlands
20th October ZENITH Paris, France
21st October ROCKHAL Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
22nd October JAHRHUNDERHALLE Frankfurt, Germany
3rd November SOUTH SIDE BALLROOM Dallas, TX, USA
4th November CONCOURSE Austin, TX, USA
5th November BAYOU MUSIC CENTER Houston, TX, USA
8th November BUCKHEAD THEATER Atlanta, GA, USA
9th November ECHOSTAGE Washington, DC, USA
11th November GREAT HALL Brooklyn, NY, USA
15th November HOUSE OF BLUES Boston, MA, USA
16th November MTELUS Montreal, QC, Canada
17th November LONDON MUSIC HALL London, ON, Canada
18th November REBEL Toronto, ON, Canada
19th November RADIUS Chicago, IL, USA
25th November HARBOUR EVENT & CONVENTION CENTRE Vancouver, BC, Canada
26th November ROSELAND THEATER Portland, OR, USA
29th November MISSION BALLROOM Denver, CO, USA
2nd December HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM Los Angeles, CA, USA
3rd December BILL GRAHAM CIVIC AUDITORIUM San Francisco, CA, USA