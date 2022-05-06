Alan Walker Unveils 'WALKERVERSE' Tour Dates

Norwegian Artist, DJ and Producer Alan Walker has unveiled the first part of his WalkerVerse journey - a mammoth 29-date tour across Europe and North America set to take place later this year, with even more countries and dates to be announced. Limited pre-sale tickets are available via the sign up link now, with general on-sale next Friday 13th May.

As one of the world's most sought after DJs, Alan is certainly no stranger to travelling the length and breadth of the globe for his craft and is sure to delight fans once more as he prepares to embark upon a three-month tour that will see him take over the decks of some of the world's most prestigious venues.

Kicking off on 28th September in Manchester, United Kingdom, Walker will touch down in cities throughout Europe - including London, ZÃ¼rich, Milan, Amsterdam and Paris to name just a few - completing the European leg of the tour in Frankfurt on 22nd October. The Norwegian hitmaker will then descend upon North America, with some of the hottest clubs in the US and Canada all locked in for November and December.

Having teased news of the WalkerVerse via socials just days ago, speculation has been rife, and it's safe to say this tour announcement will not disappoint. Music to his fans' ears - quite literally - Alan will raise the bar with his upcoming live show format, demonstrating why he is consistently one of the most popular electronic artists in the world.

Renowned for his trademark mask and hoodie, everything the enigmatic producer touches is shrouded in an element of mystery, and this latest announcement is no different. Promising the beginning of an immersive journey that will uncover a new side of the dance music pioneer, it's time to enter the WalkerVerse...

WALKERVERSE TOUR

28th September MANCHESTER ACADEMY Manchester, United Kingdom

29th September O2 ACADEMY BRIXTON London, United Kingdom

1st October LOTTO ARENA Merksem, Belgium

6th October SPORTHALLE HAMBURG Hamburg, Germany

7th October MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC HALLE DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany

8th October TAURON ARENA Krakow, Poland

12th October ST MARX HALLEN Vienna, Austria

14th October HALLE 622 ZÃ¼rich, Switzerland

15th October FABRIQUE Milan, Italy

19th October AFAS LIVE Amsterdam, the Netherlands

20th October ZENITH Paris, France

21st October ROCKHAL Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

22nd October JAHRHUNDERHALLE Frankfurt, Germany

3rd November SOUTH SIDE BALLROOM Dallas, TX, USA

4th November CONCOURSE Austin, TX, USA

5th November BAYOU MUSIC CENTER Houston, TX, USA

8th November BUCKHEAD THEATER Atlanta, GA, USA

9th November ECHOSTAGE Washington, DC, USA

11th November GREAT HALL Brooklyn, NY, USA

15th November HOUSE OF BLUES Boston, MA, USA

16th November MTELUS Montreal, QC, Canada

17th November LONDON MUSIC HALL London, ON, Canada

18th November REBEL Toronto, ON, Canada

19th November RADIUS Chicago, IL, USA

25th November HARBOUR EVENT & CONVENTION CENTRE Vancouver, BC, Canada

26th November ROSELAND THEATER Portland, OR, USA

29th November MISSION BALLROOM Denver, CO, USA

2nd December HOLLYWOOD PALLADIUM Los Angeles, CA, USA

3rd December BILL GRAHAM CIVIC AUDITORIUM San Francisco, CA, USA