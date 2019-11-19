Alan Doyle Announces New Solo Album and U.S. Tour in 2020

Alan Doyle - one of Canada's most treasured musicians - will embark on a U.S. tour in 2020, beginning April 28th with two nights at The Triple Door in Seattle. It will closely follow his 34-date cross-Canada run that begins on February 19 in Moose Jaw. Doyle will be touring with his powerhouse 6-piece band and special guest Chris Trapper.

Last month, Doyle released a new song, "We Don't Wanna Go Home," featuring country star Dean Brody. The song will be featured on Doyle's forthcoming EP, Rough Side Out, (available February 14, 2020)

"'We Don't Wanna Go Home' is about the greatest night of your life being interrupted by the tolling of the last call bell at the pub. The speakers in the song cry the most desperate plea to the publican to keep the place open for at least one more round," Doyle says.

Doyle co-wrote the song with Donovan Woods and Todd Clark. Doyle and Brody reunite again, having previously released the song "Soggy Bottom Waters" from Brody's 2016 album Beautiful Freakshow, and "It's Friday" from 2012's Dirt.

"I am so glad the stars aligned and we got together with a bunch of pals to sing and shout 'We Don't Wanna Go Home.'"

Adds Brody: "I'm excited to be doing another big, pre-game, country anthem with Alan. I had so much fun working on 'Friday' with him, and this new single represents all the things we all love about Alan as a human, as an artist, and the Atlantic Canada lifestyle in general. I hope this single makes people want to get their best friends together, order a round, and celebrate the people and places that have made them who they are!"





Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

The songwriter, producer, actor and author is a 12-time JUNO Award nominee for his solo material and work with his iconic band Great Big Sea. In 2018, he was awarded the Order of Canada for his contributions to the musical traditions of Newfoundland and for his commitment to numerous charitable initiatives.