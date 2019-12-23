Airbourne Announce 2020 Tour Dates

Australian rockers Airbourne will embark on the first North American tour in support of their riff-roaring new album (and fifth overall) Boneshaker, out now via Spinefarm Records. The spring tour kicks off April 20 in New York City and concludes on May 23 in Montreal. The trek includes appearances at several major rock festivals, such as Sonic Temple and Epicenter. All dates are below.



"We're mega pumped up to the max to bring the 'Boneshaker World Tour' to the USA," says frontman and guitarist Joel O'Keeffe. "We've been blazing non-stop across Europe and Australasia and now we're coming your way USA to kick your ass!"





AIRBOURNE ON TOUR:



4/30 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

5/1 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

5/2 - Washington, DC - Rock & Roll Hotel

5/3 - Concord, NC - Epicenter Festival*

5/6 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock/House of Blues

5/7 - Dallas, TX - Three Links Deep Ellum

5/9 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

5/10 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville*

5/11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

5/12 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

5/14 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

5/16 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*

5/18 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

5/19 - London, ON - London Music Hall

5/20 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

5/22 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

5/23 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

*Festival Date





Related Articles View More Music Stories