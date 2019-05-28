Afro Nation Festival Announces Latest Wave Of Acts, Beach Party Lineups

Taking place across 1st-4th August in the sun-soaked setting of Portugal's Algarve region, Afro Nationhas dropped a massive third wave of talent, with a slew of hip-hop, UK rap, reggae and dancehall DJs added to the inaugural line-up. Tickets sold out for the festival in a matter of days, but fans now have another chance to snap up a place in the Portimao sun, with an extra batch of general admission tickets on sale from 5th June and an expanded site.



A total of 19 new acts have been added to the already stacked line-up, with BBC Radio 1Xtra DJSnoochie Shy, DJ Semtex, Boiler Room regular Tash LC and award-winning Nigerian selector DJ Spinall all on board. Elsewhere, NTS Radio's Native Soundsystem, Nigerian DJ Cuppy, North London'sDJ Edott, 'Naija's Most Wanted' DJ Ike and Afrobeats star DJ Teeshow will all perform across the weekend, alongside Amorim Jr, DJ Obi, DJ SoGood, Kwan, Man Renas, Manny Norte, Mastiksoul, Mercedes Benson and YBE.

An array of exciting beach parties have also been announced for the festivals debut. Hosted by the likes of Native, Steel Banglez Presents, BET and YO! MTV Raps, party goers will get the chance to see some of the very best homegrown UK talent on the sandy beaches of the Algarve.



With limited tickets due to be available again for this hotly tipped event and a further wave of talent now revealed, Afro Nation's debut is set to cement its place as a unique and trailblazing player within the international festival market.



Tickets for Afro Nation Festival will be on sale from 9am on Wednesday 5th June atwww.afronation.com

DAVIDO • WIZKID • BURNA BOY • SURPRISE GUEST

(A-Z)

ADEKUNLE GOLD • AFRO B • B YOUNG • FALZ • HARDY CAPRIO • IAMDDB • JIDENNA

KIDA KUDZ • KING PROMISE • KRANIUM • MALEEK BERRY • MAYORKUN • MIST

MOSTACK • MS DYNAMITE • NOT3S • NSG • OCTAVIAN • STEFFLON DON • STONEBWOY TENI • THE COMPOZERS • VANESSA MDEE • YEMI ALADE • YUNGEN • YXNG BANE

BUSY SIGNAL • D'BANJ • FEMI KUTI • SURPRISE GUEST

DJs

AMORIM JR • APPLEBUM DJS • CHARLIE SLOTH • DISTRUCTION BOYZ • DJ CUPPY

DJ EDOTT • DJ IKE • DJ OBI • DJ SEMTEX • DJ SOGOOD • DJ SPINALL • DJ TARGET

DJ TEESHOW • EMERALD • KENNY ALLSTAR • KWAN • MAN RENAS • MANNY NORTE

MASTIKSOUL • MERCEDES BENSON • NATIVE SOUND SYSTEM • P MONTANA

SNOOCHIE SHY • STEEL BANGLEZ • TASH LC • TIM WESTWOOD • YBE



BEACH PARTY LINE UPS



NATIVE BEACH PARTY: DJ TARGET • SURPRISE GUEST • NATIVE SOUND SYSTEM • DJ SOGOOD • TASH LC

STEEL BANGLEZ PRESENTS: THE HANJI BEACH PARTY: STEEL BANGLEZ • TIM WESTWOOD • DJ SEMTEX • P MONTANA • DJ CUPPY • MAN RENAS

BET BEACH PARTY: DJ SPINALL • MANNY NORTE • DJ OBI • MERCEDES BENSON • AMORIM JR

YO! MTV RAPS BET BEACH PARTY: KENNY ALLSTAR • SNOOCHIE SHY • DJ EDOTT •DJ TEESHOW • KWAN





