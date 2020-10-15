Adult Swim and Ben & Jerry's Run The Jewels Event Reveals Full List of Special Appearances

Saturday, October 17th at Midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim.

Holy Calamavote premieres on Saturday, October 17th at Midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim. Run The Jewels "Pulling The Pin" preview.

Adult Swim and Ben & Jerry's announced today the full list of special appearances in Run The Jewels' historic televised special Holy Calamavote this Saturday, October 17th at Midnight ET/PT. The telecast is a call to action for young people to get out and vote in the upcoming election. In addition to this event being the very first performance of their hit album RTJ4, the duo welcomes GRAMMY-winning artists Pharrell Williamsand 2 Chainz, along with Gangsta Boo, Greg Nice, DJ Cutmaster Swiff, and Cochemea Gastelum.

The new guests will join Eric Andre, who will be the event's official Master of Ceremonies, and previously announced appearances by Mavis Staples, Zack de la Rocha, and Josh Homme.

In addition to the linear telecast, the performance will be simul-streamed on Adult Swim's website and made available on the network's YouTube channel immediately afterward, where fans will have the opportunity to donate to the ACLU. The concert will also be available to stream on HBO Max simultaneously with the linear airing on Adult Swim at 12:01 a.m. ET/ 9 01 p.m. PT.

Fans are encouraged to go here to get more information about the show and pledge to vote.

Run The Jewels is the Grammy-nominated powerhouse rap duo of El-P and Killer Mike, two of the most distinctive and celebrated names in rap music. Though they might have seemed like an unlikely pairing on paper when they teamed up in 2013, the duo tapped into a creative synergy that subverted and pulverized all expectations, resulting in the largest, most fervent fanbase either had experienced in their individual careers. Across four classic albums Run The Jewels has cemented their musical alliance with a set of uncompromising, forward thinking hip-hop, garnering endless critical and fan accolades for their unique ability to straddle the worlds of pointed social commentary and raw, boisterous fun.

As an aspiring social justice company, Ben & Jerry's believes in a greater calling than simply making a profit for selling its goods. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream, yogurt and sorbet using high-quality ingredients. Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices in a number of ways including a focus on values-led sourcing. In 2015 the company completed its transition to using entirely non-GMO (genetically modified organisms) ingredients by source as well as to fully source Fairtrade-certified ingredients wherever possible, which benefits farmers in developing countries. Ben & Jerry's products are distributed in 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchise Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops, restaurants and other venues. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, economic reward and a commitment to the community. Ben & Jerry's became a certified B Corp in 2012. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation's employee-led grant programs totaled $3MM in 2019 to support grassroots organizing for social and environmental justice around the country.

Adult Swim (AdultSwim.com), launched in 2001, is a WarnerMedia network offering original and acquired animated and live-action series for young adults. Airing nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (ET/PT), Adult Swim is the #1 network with persons18-24, 18-34 and 18-49 and is seen in 85 million U.S. homes.

Watch a promo video here:

