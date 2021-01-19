Adult Mom 'Driver' Out March 5

Adult Mom will release their third studio album Driver on March 5 via Epitaph. In celebration of the announcement, they have shared the new single "Sober." The track examines how people's perceptions of each other change and deteriorate over time, especially in the wake of a relationship gone sour.

On Driver, co-produced by Stevie Knipe and Kyle Pulley (Shamir, Diet Cig, Kississippi), Knipe delves into the emotional space just beyond a coming-of-age, where the bills start to pile up and memories of college dorms are closer than those of high school parking lots. Ultimately seeking the answer to the age-old question posed by every twenty-something; what now?

Over the course of 10 tracks, Knipe sets out to soundtrack the queer rom-com they've been dreaming of since 2015. Driver incorporates an expert weaving of sonic textures ranging from synths and shakers to '00s-inspired guitar tones which convey a loving attention to detail. Lyrically, Knipe radiates an unmistakable honesty mixed with a level of wit and a sense of humor producing intimate yet relatable indie pop songs.

Adult Mom began as the solo project of Stevie Knipe at Purchase College. Adult Mom now falls between the playful spectrum of solo project and collaborative band with beloved friends and musicians Olivia Battell and Allegra Eidinger. Since forming in 2012, Adult Mom has released five EPs and two full-length albums; Momentary Lapse of Happily (2015), and Soft Spots (2017). Knipe writes clever and intimate indie pop songs that offer a glimpse into the journey of a gender-weird queer navigating through heartache, trauma and subsequent growth.

Watch the video for "Sober" here: