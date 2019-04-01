Adelphi Presents 'Inside The Artist's Studio' With Music Legend Chuck D On April 15

Adelphi University will welcome alumnus and legendary rap artist Carlton D. Ridenhour '84, '13 (Hon.) -- better known as Chuck D -- back to campus on Monday, April 15, for an intimate conversation on the history of hip-hop.

The "Inside the Artist's Studio" event will be moderated by Perry Greene, Ph.D., Adelphi's vice president for diversity and inclusion.

Chuck N*E*R*D is the leader and co-founder of the legendary rap group, Public Enemy, the author of two critically acclaimed books, and a political activist, publisher, radio host, and producer. He has been featured on and/or interviewed in over fifty documentaries on music, technology, politics, and race.

In 2013, Chuck D and his Public Enemy group mates were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. For the past five years, he has hosted "On the Real/Off the Record" for Air America, where he has interviewed many important musical and political figures. Today, he continues to make music and to write prolifically on technology, politics, rap and soul music, and race in the United States. His book "This Day in Rap and Hip-Hop History" was released in 2017. He received an honorary degree and spoke at Adelphi's commencement in 2013 (see more online).

The event will begin at 7 p.m. in the Concert Hall of Adelphi's Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $5 (free for Adelphi students) and are available through the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office (regular office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m.) and online. For tickets and more, see events.adelphi.edu/chuckd.

