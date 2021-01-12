Adam Lambert Will Perform Two Livestreamed Concerts on His Birthday

Adam Lambert is set to perform a special show on his birthday, January 29, which will be livestreamed globally from the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles.

The concert, presented by NoCap, will see Lambert perform songs from his latest album "Velvet" and more.

Two live performances will take place at 12pm PT and later at 7pm PT. Tickets are $18.50, and are available to purchase at https://nocap.show/adamlambert.

Lambert rose to fame in 2009 after finishing as runner-up on the eighth season of American Idol. Later that year, he released his debut album, For Your Entertainment, which debuted at number three on the U.S. Billboard 200. The album spawned several singles, including "Whataya Want from Me", for which he received a Grammy nomination for "Best Male Pop Vocal Performance".

In 2012, Lambert released his second studio album, Trespassing. The album premiered at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200, making him the first openly gay artist to top the album charts. In 2015, Lambert released his third album, The Original High, which debuted at number three on the U.S. Billboard 200 and produced the single "Ghost Town".

Alongside his solo career, Lambert has collaborated with rock band Queen as lead vocalist for Queen + Adam Lambert since 2011, including several worldwide tours from 2014 to 2020.