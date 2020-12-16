Adam Lambert, Duran Duran, and More Join Lineup For David Bowie Musical Celebration, JUST FOR ONE DAY!

David Bowie musical celebration, Just For One Day has added a group of stars to its lineup. Joining the concert are Adam Lambert, Trent Reznor, Duran Duran, Billy Corgan, Perry Farrell, Lzzy Hale, Ian Hunter, Joe Elliott, Atticus Ross, Gavin Rossdale, Peter Frampton, Tony Visconti and more.

The livestream event will be taking place on January 8, 2021 via RollingLiveStudios.com.

A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day! is a global stream that will bring together incredible artists from around the world connected to David Bowie including at least one Bowie alumni band member from every studio album (and more) from his 1969 self titled album to Blackstar, his final album.

This is NOT your standard generic Zoom based show. This is a full concert, beautiful, cinematic, and special with 3+ hours of music in celebration of Bowie's life and legacy. The virtual music experience will be available to rewatch on demand for 24 hours.

Virtual tickets for the event begin at $25 and can be purchased at https://rollinglivestudios.com/collections/bowie.