Acoustic Evening With Chris And Rich Robinson Of The Black Crowes Sells Out In Minutes

Tickets were sold out in mere minutes after going on sale, for the 11-show run of Brothers Of A Feather - a moniker that The Black Crowes, Chris and Rich Robinson, have adopted for acoustic sets. Fans who were lucky enough to gobble up these tickets will witness stripped down versions from the band's illustrious catalogue. The intimate outing kicks off in London, UK tonight at the Omeara, and the final show of the run will take place at The Chapel in San Francisco on March 6.

This promotional run coincides with the 30-year anniversary of the release of the band's quintuple platinum debut album, Shake Your Money Maker which was released on February 13, 1990. The band will be celebrating the release of that album with a sprawling 47-date North American tour this summer, playing the album in its entirety as well as all of the other hits that have made the band one of the best loved, and most enduring, in the history of rock 'n' roll. The band recently announced European dates for the tour this fall. Tickets are available for these shows here.

Also in conjunction with the acoustic dates, the 2007 album Brothers Of A Feather: Live At The Roxy will be available on vinyl for the first time. That album is a live album taken from a series of concerts from the historic LA venue from 2006.

In 1990, when journalists were lamenting the death of rock, as cheesy pop and hair metal dominated the charts, Atlanta's Black Crowes gave the genre a swift and much needed kick in the ass with Shake Your Money Maker. Fueled by singles "Jealous Again," "Twice As Hard," "She Talks To Angels," and the break-through cover of Otis Redding's "Hard To Handle," the band immediately took the rock world by storm, topping Rolling Stone's "Best New American Band Readers Poll" in late 1990.

The Black Crowes went on to release eight studio and four live albums, selling in the tens of millions along the way; they sold out shows around the world; had legendary guitarist Jimmy Page join as a member; got kicked off a tour with ZZ Top for insulting the sponsor; got screwed by bad record deals; got married and divorced, fought amongst themselves and against the rest of the world. In other words, they've done everything a legendary rock group should do. 2020's massive reunion and tour produced by Live Nation is sure to further cement the band's legacy as one of the best and most loved rock bands of all time.





