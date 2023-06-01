Acclaimed Trio Gabriels Share New Single 'Glory'

The much-anticipated 13-track record will be released on Friday, July 7.

By:
Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 3 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 4 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call

Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call

Critically acclaimed soulful-pop trio Gabriels are excited to share their new single “Glory” - the last track to be unveiled ahead of the release of their full debut album Angels & Queens next month (available to pre-order HERE).

The much-anticipated 13-track record will be released on Friday, July 7 via Atlas Artists/Elektra. The effort was produced by fellow Compton native and GRAMMY-Award winning producer Sounwave (Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Chloe x Halle).

Angels & Queens - Part I was released in September 2022, picking up widespread praise across the globe. Its release was governed by the band’s desire to push through the release of new recordings this year and share the record in two distinct chapters. The second chapter now concludes the full album’s tracklisting.

The band expanded on the track, "‘Glory’ is inspired by the power of human spirit, taking inspiration from some of our favorite artists, our moms, even people of the night. We all have had life corner us, and had to make much out of little. We have all got some magic in our hands, and have the power to make a little a lot."

Angels & Queens incorporates a new recording of the band’s seminal debut single, “Love & Hate In A Different Time,” and songs that have already become staples of the band’s live set: “Offering” and “Glory.” Fans who have attended Gabriels’ live shows may also recognize the double punch medley of new track “Professional,” which segues into “We Will Remember,” Gabriels’ long-standing reworking of the Barbara Streisand classic, “The Way We Were.”

Following the album’s release, the three-piece will be back on the road in the U.S. this summer – playing two special headline shows, including their first-ever New York City performance at Webster Hall on Thursday, July 27, and at the Ford Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 12.

After an incredible Coachella debut in April, Gabriels will also be hitting more of the North American festival circuit this summer, including Newport Folk Festival on Saturday, July 29, Osheaga in Montreal on Friday, August 4, Lollapalooza in Chicago on Sunday, August 6, and Outside Lands in San Francisco on Sunday, August 13.

The band will hit stages across the U.K. as well, including a headline set at Somerset House in London on album release day, and a return to Glastonbury following last year’s triumphant set at the Park Stage. For up-to-date ticketing information, please visit www.gabrielsofficial.com, and see a full listing of dates enclosed below.

ABOUT GABRIELS:

Gabriels are Compton-bred gospel singer Jacob Lusk, Sunderland, U.K.-born producer and keyboardist Ryan Hope, and LA-native producer-composer and violinist Ari Balouzian.

All who listen to Gabriels’ (their group name comes from St. Gabriels Avenue, the street Hope grew up on in England) two-part debut album Angels & Queens, can hear their synergy. They’ll also certainly fall for Lusk’s rich, far-reaching vocal range.

His powerful voice took a bit of work to master, but with practice and a church upbringing, Lusk clearly learned to use his gifts. Before long, he was building his music industry resume as a background singer for icons like Gladys Knight, Diana Ross, Beck, St. Vincent, and Nate Dogg.

Gabriels’ initial breakthrough came via Milan fashion house Prada’s 2018 three-part vignette series The Delivery Man, directed by Hope himself. Energized by the rising label interest, the hybrid collective crafted a slew of rough cuts, signed a major label deal, and unveiled a pair of critically acclaimed EPs in 2021 (Bloodline and Love and Hate in a Different Time).

Producing standout tracks “Blame” and the latter’s title track, the group quickly found fans in the likes of Elton John (who called “Love and Hate In A Different Time” “probably one of the most seminal records I’ve heard in the last 10 years”), David Byrne, Celeste, Rick Rubin, and Harry Styles, among others.

GABRIELS | 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

7/27 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

 7/29 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

 8/4 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

 8/6 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

 8/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford Theatre

 8/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

Photo Credit: Renee Parkhurst



RELATED STORIES - Music

Grian Chatten Shares New Single Last Time Every Time Forever Photo
Grian Chatten Shares New Single 'Last Time Every Time Forever'

Grian Chatten shares “Last Time Every Time Forever,” the third track from his forthcoming solo debut album Chaos For The Fly. The Fontaines D.C. vocalist worked with the band’s long-standing producer Dan Carey on the record. “Last Time Every Time Forever” follows the recent release of both “The Score” and “Fairlies.”

Victoria Canal Debuts Two New Singles Shape & She Walks In Photo
Victoria Canal Debuts Two New Singles 'Shape' & 'She Walks In'

Victoria Canal has debuted two new singles, “Shape” and “She Walks In” via Elektra. Her first new music since the release of 2022’s Elegy EP, “Shape” premiered last night on Future Sounds with Clara Amfo on BBC Radio 1. 'Shape' and 'She Walks In' mark the first time Canal has written about her body and body dysmorphia.

Misha Fair Unveils Empowering Single Beg Photo
Misha Fair Unveils Empowering Single 'Beg'

Misha Fair has released 'Beg,' an emotionally charged, swampy blues track that combines raw vocals with delightful and seductive melodies. The single is accompanied by irresistibly atmospheric electric guitars and marks the follow-up to Fair's intense and soul-stirring single 'Memphis,' which highlighted her captivating storytelling.

Lauren Alaina to Release Six New Songs Next Week Photo
Lauren Alaina to Release Six New Songs Next Week

Created by an assembly of Nashville talents, the six-track tacks on cuts by artists Cole Swindell, Ella Langley, and Luke Bryan, mainstay hit makers Josh Osborne, Parker Welling, and Hunter Phelps, and upstart newcomers Emily Landis, Rocky Block, John Byron, and Lydia Vaughan among others. It also features a cheeky duet with Lainey Wilson.


From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Kim Cattrall to Return to SEX & THE CITY For One Scene in New Reboot SeasonKim Cattrall to Return to SEX & THE CITY For One Scene in New Reboot Season
Tiggi Hawke Releases Cover of Swedish House Mafia's 'Don't You Worry Child'Tiggi Hawke Releases Cover of Swedish House Mafia's 'Don't You Worry Child'
Food Network Sizzles This Summer With The Best In BBQFood Network Sizzles This Summer With The Best In BBQ
Video: Njomza Introduces Her 'Love Again' Method With New Music VideoVideo: Njomza Introduces Her 'Love Again' Method With New Music Video

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
PARADE