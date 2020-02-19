Aborted Announce New EP LA GRANDE MASCARADE
Belgian death metal band ABORTED announce three-track EP La Grande Mascarade out April 17th. The EP will feature studio recordings of "Gloom and the Art of Tribulation", "Serpent of Depravity", and "Funereal Malediction".
"Not only do we have this ultimate badass tour with Napalm Death, but since 2020 marks 25 years of us making noise, we figured we should take advantage of that fact and serve you guys up some tasty treats in the form of the EP 'La Grande Mascarade'! If you want to hear us go beyond the limits of what we have done so far, stay tuned for the first single soon! Our US pre-order featuring the import digipak is already up at Indiemerch (https://www.indiemerch.com/aborted/item/82903) and limited to only 200 units! For the Europeans out there; Impericon will have the same pre-order in a few days," states the band about the forthcoming release.
Completed with shocking art courtesy of Mitchell Nolte (http://mitchellnolte.com/) and produced by Kristian 'Kohle' Kohlmannslehner, La Grande Mascarade will be available as limited edition CD (international), jewelcase (North America) and digitally.
ABORTED have also announced a string of headline dates in North America between their support dates with labelmates Napalm Death. See below for a list of tour dates. Tickets are available for purchase HERE.
ABORTED 'THE NORTH AMERICAN MASCARADE'
w/ The Kennedy Veil, Purification By Fire
April 14 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
April 15 - Reno, NV - Blue Bird
April 16 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
w/ Tombs
May 5 - Jacksonville, FL - Archetype
w/ Tombs, Wvrm
May 12 - Fort Worth, TX - Tomcats West
w/ Wolf King, Purification By Fire
May 17 - Petaluma, CA - The Phoenix Theater
ABORTED TOUR DATES
w/NAPALM DEATH
April 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
April 18 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater
April 19 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
April 20 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
April 21 - Milwaukee, MN - Cabooze
April 23 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews
April 24 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
April 25 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
April 26 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
April 28 - Quebec City, QC - La Source
April 29 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theater
April 30 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
May 1 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Show
May 3 - Washington, D.C. - Black Cat
May 4 - Durham, NC - Motorco
May 6 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
May 7 - Miami, FL - Churchill's
May 8 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
May 9 - Atlanta, GA - 529
May 10 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jacks
May 11 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
May 13 - Albuquerque, NM - LaunchPad
May 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
May 15 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
May 16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory