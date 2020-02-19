Aborted Announce New EP LA GRANDE MASCARADE

Belgian death metal band ABORTED announce three-track EP La Grande Mascarade out April 17th. The EP will feature studio recordings of "Gloom and the Art of Tribulation", "Serpent of Depravity", and "Funereal Malediction".

"Not only do we have this ultimate badass tour with Napalm Death, but since 2020 marks 25 years of us making noise, we figured we should take advantage of that fact and serve you guys up some tasty treats in the form of the EP 'La Grande Mascarade'! If you want to hear us go beyond the limits of what we have done so far, stay tuned for the first single soon! Our US pre-order featuring the import digipak is already up at Indiemerch (https://www.indiemerch.com/aborted/item/82903) and limited to only 200 units! For the Europeans out there; Impericon will have the same pre-order in a few days," states the band about the forthcoming release.

Completed with shocking art courtesy of Mitchell Nolte (http://mitchellnolte.com/) and produced by Kristian 'Kohle' Kohlmannslehner, La Grande Mascarade will be available as limited edition CD (international), jewelcase (North America) and digitally.

ABORTED have also announced a string of headline dates in North America between their support dates with labelmates Napalm Death. See below for a list of tour dates. Tickets are available for purchase HERE.

ABORTED 'THE NORTH AMERICAN MASCARADE'

w/ The Kennedy Veil, Purification By Fire

April 14 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

April 15 - Reno, NV - Blue Bird

April 16 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

w/ Tombs

May 5 - Jacksonville, FL - Archetype

w/ Tombs, Wvrm

May 12 - Fort Worth, TX - Tomcats West

w/ Wolf King, Purification By Fire

May 17 - Petaluma, CA - The Phoenix Theater

ABORTED TOUR DATES

w/NAPALM DEATH

April 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

April 18 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater

April 19 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

April 20 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

April 21 - Milwaukee, MN - Cabooze

April 23 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

April 24 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

April 25 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

April 26 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

April 28 - Quebec City, QC - La Source

April 29 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theater

April 30 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

May 1 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Show

May 3 - Washington, D.C. - Black Cat

May 4 - Durham, NC - Motorco

May 6 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

May 7 - Miami, FL - Churchill's

May 8 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

May 9 - Atlanta, GA - 529

May 10 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jacks

May 11 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

May 13 - Albuquerque, NM - LaunchPad

May 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

May 15 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

May 16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory





Related Articles View More Music Stories