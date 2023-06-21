AZRA Announces EP Release Show July 28th At The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles

Tickets for the show are available now.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

Los Angeles based, genre bending artist, AZRA, is thrilled to announce her EP release show set for July 28th at The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles, CA, featuring support from The Egos. The show will be a celebration of the release of AZRA’s brand new EP, The Chronicles of Substance Pop: The Rebellion, out the same day, and will be the first chance fans get a chance to listen to the new songs live featuring a full band! Tickets for the show are available now HERE

Prepare to be moved by her unique blend of cathartic power pop, rock, dance, and metal influences. Having played many Pride festivals and legendary venues across the country, AZRA invites you to step into the 6th Dimension—a world where you can unleash your true self and live life to the fullest. Break free from societal norms and join her on a journey that celebrates individuality and empowers you to capture your own crown.

Later this week, AZRA will be sharing a brand new single entitled,“Bring Me The Crown.” Co-written by AZRA and 2x GRAMMY nominated producer and songwriter Natalia Bortolotti, “Bring Me The Crown” is an embodiment of the phrase, “Heavy is the head that wears the crown,” and serves a reminder that even after going through so many obstacles in life, we deserve to wear our “jewels” with confidence and we’re allowed to see ourselves shine. Pre-save “Bring Me The Crown” now HERE.

“Bring Me The Crown” follows her previously released singles, “i wish you would cry” and “ALL OUT.” AZRA embraces the stark contrast between these releases with “ALL OUT” being a bold, empowering self-love anthem, while “i wish you would cry” is a love letter to ourselves begging in our darkest moments to find the courage to face our demons and honor whatever feelings that follow.

With “ALL OUT” being played on KROQ, the world renowned alternative rock station based in the greater Los Angeles area, fans are eager to see what the powerhouse songstress has in store for her EP releasing this summer. 

ABOUT AZRA

Pop-rock goddess AZRA is a South Korean-born, Bay area-raised, now multidisciplinary Los Angeles based independent artist making waves with more than just her music.

As an accomplished author (The Cupcake Theory), motivational speaker, dancer, model, and musician, AZRA has effectively established herself as a formidable force in the entertainment industry with a promise that any artistic expression she shares with the world will have substance, depth, and purpose behind them to uplift others along their life's journey.

She shares her story through her signature Substance Pop sound - an entirely new genre of music that channels cathartic power pop, rock, dance, and metal influences with heavy 808 beats to electrify your entire body.

Keeping in line with the status quo has never been something of priority to the powerhouse songstress. Invigorated by an unshakeable boldness, empowering angst, and life-long affinity for performance, AZRA has learned the importance of never backing down regardless of what society deems acceptable.

Channeling this philosophy into creating the 6th Dimension, a whole new world where you can live life to the fullest and be whoever you’ve always wanted to be, AZRA approaches every live performance with the goal of transporting her audience into the 6th Dimension along with her. Breaking through barriers of complacency and uniformity has allowed this powerhouse to embrace her crown, unapologetically, and inspire her fans to do the same.

She immigrated to San Jose, CA with her family at 9 years old, and did whatever it took to overcome the hardships that came with having to rediscover oneself after a life-altering change. AZRA now seeks to empower others to fearlessly follow their dreams in spite of their hardships. Listeners can get a taste of the 6th Dimension on AZRA’s first release of 2023, “ALL OUT,” that has since found itself on the renowned LA based alternative radio station, KROQ, as well as receiving recognition from various other music tastemakers.



