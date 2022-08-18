AViT Unveils New Album 'Lines of Death'

In the anime Kara no Kyoukai, the show's main protagonist is able to see "death lines" in people and objects. She identifies their biggest weak spots and attacks them accordingly.

This ability has been the main inspiration for Washington D.C. native singer-songwriter AViT, who, after tearing through the hyperpop scene with explosive electronic-pop tracks such as "twitterloser" (2,000,000+ streams) and "ur the reason im this way" (and collaborating with names such as Jane Remover, d0llywood1, and juno), is expanding their sonic and thematic palette, peering inside themselves to find their own death lines and articulate them to the world through their songwriting.

AViT's sophomore album Lines of Death contains the artist's most personal work yet, both aesthetically and lyrically. On this new project, AViT returns to their roots in emo and hardcore, infusing experimetnal electronic instrumetnals with rauccious guitar riffs and their characteristicly strained, howling vocal delivery. They also take listeners into a journey into their interior world, emptying their soul into the music to create a wrenching, vulnerable experience.

The albums first half showcases AViT's penchant for yearning, nostalgic balladry. With singles like "same old me," "same old me" (featuring kyra), and "poison," the artist uses their anime and Porter Robinson influence to create gorgeous instrumental tracks with strikingly honest lyrical content.

The song "poison" (produced by riachuelo and AViT), a track about AViT's early struggles with drug addiction, kicks off with wistful piano chords and nature sound effects, setting a serene, naturalistic image before transitioning into acoustic guitar melodies and AViT's emotive, forlorn vocals.

The song "deplorable," also produced by riachuelo and AViT and a collaboration with singer/producer Musa (who's worked with Jedwill on the track "Old Ways") fuses an engaging electronic beat with heart-tugging vocal melodies and strings. Despite the track leaning into more hyperpop aesthetics, it still continues the album's deeply personal themes with ease, detailing the singer's struggles with body image into a poignant song.

The album's second half incorporates rock influences into its electronic framework, such as on the self-produced single "my savior," which oscillates between lush piano chords and thumping drum patterns before transitioning into a more aggressive, rock-infused finale. There's also "in my grasp" (produced by nicopatty), which combines futuristic synth arpeggios, head-banging post-hardcore guitar riffs and drums, and AViT's emo-inflected vocals.

"I've been stuck just gazing at these endless lines/wondering where they lead," they sing, revealing their anxieties and struggles in achieving the things they've long yearned for.

To listen to Lines of Death is to see AViT for who they truly are, both as an artist and a person. Not only does the album give fans an unprecedented look into AViT's life, it also has the artist's aesthetic fingerprints displayed throughout, with many of the songs produced by AViT themself. As a result, AViT has created a powerful body of work that will satisfy fans and endear new listeners to everything they have to offer.

Listen to the new album here: