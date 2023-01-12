ASIA Announce 'FANTASIA LIVE IN TOKYO 2007' 3 LP Set

Multi-platinum selling English supergroup ASIA announce they are to release for the first time ever on vinyl ASIA 'FANTASIA, LIVE IN TOKYO 2007' as a 3LP set.

Recorded on Asia's 25th anniversary 2007 world tour, and featuring the reformed original line-up, FANTASIA, LIVE IN TOKYO 2007 is to be issued on vinyl as a 3LP set with booklet, including band photos, and sleeve notes through BMG Records on 24th February 2023. Pre-order it here.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of ASIA's formation, this exciting 18-track live show from their 2007 world tour features the reformed original line-up pooling the talents of lead vocalist/bassist John Wetton (King Crimson), Steve Howe (guitars, Yes), Geoff Downes (keyboards, Yes and Buggles) and drummer Carl Palmer from Emerson, Lake & Palmer.

The setlist focusses on their globally successful 1982 debut album Asia and features key tracks Only Time Will Tell, Sole Survivor and their worldwide anthem Heat Of The Moment along with select tracks from their second LP Alpha and one song each from the band members' previous bands - Video Killed The Radio Star, Roundabout, Fanfare For The Common Man and The Court Of The Crimson King.

Album artwork is by legendary designer Roger Dean, who produced all the ASIA original albums covers.

By simultaneously celebrating their debut album alongside the legacy of their foundational bands, the four band members crafted a standing testament to their collective impact on the world of music. Fantasia is a clear reminder of the majestic legacy of this incredible band and to the artistic pedigree of the four original members of ASIA.

For ASIA fans, this exciting live show is an indispensable set.

Tracklist:

Side A

1.Time Again

2. Wildest Dreams

3. One Step Closer

Side B

1. Roundabout

2. Without You

Side C

1. Cutting It Fine

2. Intersection Blues

3. Fanfare For The Common Man

Side D

1. The Smile Has Left Your Eyes

2. Don't Cry

3. In The Court Of The Crimson King

4. Here Comes The Feeling

Side E

1. Video Killed The Radio Star

2. The Heat Goes On

3. Only Time Will Tell

Side F

1. Sole Survivor

2. Ride Easy

3. Heat Of The Moment

About ASIA

Pooling the talents of bassist/vocalist John Wetton, drummer Carl Palmer, keyboardist Geoff Downes and guitarist Steve Howe, ASIA immediately became the epitome of a supergroup of rock aristocracy and the natural heir to its members' legendary bands of the 70s  King Crimson, Emerson Lake & Palmer, The Buggles and Yes.

Leaving behind their progressive roots, ASIA embraced the commercial FM rock sound that dominated US airwaves and took that, and the new MTV video channel, by storm. The single Heat Of The Moment was a world-wide monster smash and their eponymous 1982 debut album spent an incredible 9 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard chart as Asia became the biggest selling album of the year and world tour dates sold out.

A second album, Alpha, was released in 1983. The four original members reconvened in 2006 for a world tour, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of that incredible success, and the album Phoenix followed.

While the members were still heavily involved in other projects, they came together again to record Omega in 2010 and xx in 2012, both albums were acclaimed by their faithful fans and supported by more world tours.

Steve Howe stepped back from ASIA to concentrate on his work with YES and was absent for 2014's Gravitas. Following this tour came the news of John Wetton's treatment for cancer, a fight he sadly lost in 2017.