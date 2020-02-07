ARMNHMR Share Debut Album THE FREE WORLD

Cinematic soundscapes, soaring harmonies, and elevated songwriting come together on ARMNHMR's debut album The Free World. Attacking all spectrums of dance music from melodic trap to epic future bass sagas, the duo present 13 breathtaking songs filled with emotion and heart-pumping energy. In conjunction with the new album, the duo have embarked on their headline tour across North America where friends Lione, Nurko, We Are Fury, William Black and Klo are lined up to support select dates. Additionally, ARMNHMR are set to join Dim Mak boss Steve Aoki in March to play a few sets on Aoki's Neon Future IV: The Color of Noise Tour.



Containing recently released singles "The Universe Is Yours (feat. Micah Martin)," "Silver Lining (feat. KARRA)," and "Here With Me (feat. Nevve)," The Free World offers a nostalgic getaway through passionate songs fusing elements of multiple genres. Alongside the sentiments of a lost carefree past, the album dives into the technology-aided detachment of the present. These themes are further explored through the album's artwork, as explained by ARMNHMR.



"The Free World is the place we as music lovers want to escape to," said the duo. "We wrote this for our fans hoping that when they listen, they are transported to a place and time where everything was just right. The artwork is a perfect embodiment of the vibes we wanted to wrap our music around. Emotion surrounds the two figures as they try to establish a connection between each other," continued ARMNHMR. "The goggles represent the disconnect between the real world and the Utopian world we all strive to live within."

ARMNHMR - The Free World Tracklist

1. Forever Young (feat. Melanie Fontana)

2. Bulletproof

3. Here With Me (feat. Nevve)

4. Without You (feat. Prismo)

5. Hundred To Zero

6. The Universe Is Yours (feat. Micah Martin)

7. I Don't Know You (feat. Luma)

8. Give You My Heart (feat. Brody)

9. I'll Be Fine (feat. Akari and Brayden Kehler)

10. Silver Lining (feat. KARRA)

11. Let Light Out (feat. Sunnie Williams)

12. Save You Now (feat. Rico & Miella)

13. Infinite (feat. Saint Slumber)



The Free World Tour 2020

2/7 - Foundry - Philadelphia, PA

2/8 - Elektricity - Detroit, MI

2/14 - Crush SF - San Francisco, CA

2/15 - Crush LA - San Bernardino, CA

2/22 - The Metropolitan Nightclub - New Orleans, LA

2/28 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

2/29 - Thompson House Newport - Newport, KY

3/6 - Neumos - Seattle, WA

3/7 - 45 East - Portland, OR

3/14 - Bassmnt - San Diego, CA

3/19 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

3/20 - Knoxville's - Calgary, AB

3/21 - Celebrities Nightclub - Vancouver, BC

3/24 - The Norva - Norfolk, VA **

3/25 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore **

3/26 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz **

3/27 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle **

3/28 - The Loft at Skyway - Minneapolis, MN

4/3 - The Royale - Boston, MA

4/4 - The Ritz - Tampa, FL



** = Steve Aoki's Neon Future IV: The Color of Noise Tour





