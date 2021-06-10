ARAB STRAP Shares New Version of 'Fable of the Urban Fox'

Today Arab Strap shares a new version of " Fable of the Urban Fox ," a song originally from their highly anticipated, critically acclaimed latest album and first in 16 years, As Days Get Dark , released this March on Rock Action . The duo's 7th studio album manages to feel like both evolution and revolution: a continuation of what has come before whilst also a bold leap into the future.

In that spirit, Aidan Moffat and Malcolm Middleton have remixed themselves on the new single version of the album standout. The new Check/Fault Mix version of "Fable of the Urban Fox" layers ominous electronic atmospherics and propulsive arpeggios over the original's sparse acoustic guitar, and comes accompanied by a chilling video starring Fiona O'Shaughnessy , directed by Rose Hendry.

Moffat explains: "When I wrote the lyrics for this in 2019, I was hoping its obvious allegorical message might not be relevant by the time it came out, but sadly it seems the lack of humanity in government and influence of rightwing media continues to prevail. We had a lot of good feedback for the album version, so it was suggested we release it as a single, but we felt it was a bit too long and attempted to trim it - but one thing led to another, and pretty soon it became a proper remix with new parts and drums, much like we did with '(Afternoon) Soaps' back in the old days. So it's the same song in a new outfit - a tighter fit for a new season, suitable for all occasions."

The video's director Rose Hendry expands on the concept: "The film for 'Fable Of The Urban Fox' explores the immediate aftermath of a moment of irreversible violence, by a Woman who for reasons unknown to her, has snapped. What happens when you realise you have done something terrible? Can you be forgiven? Can we be unknowingly coerced into doing something we wouldn't normally do?

The music and lyrics in 'Fable Of The Urban Fox' are so emotive and visually rich. It's dark and stormy but there's also an overall sense of hope in amongst something which ends up violent in imagery. When I thought about a fox, I thought about someone trying to survive and someone with a dream. I thought about people who leave home for hope of a better life whether on the edge of existence or for something better than their current. Hope and dreams are what move people."