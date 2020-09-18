AQUIHAYAQUIHAY Delivers Introspective M-Pop on 'Sencillo'

Listen below!

Monterrey-based anti-boy band AQUIHAYAQUIHAY return with an introspective new single titled "Sencillo." The passionate song sees the group examine life after a relationship ends, exploring new beginnings while still wrestling with the past. AQUIHAYAQUIHAY's potent lyrical flow narrates the stages one goes through following a breakup: Depresión (depression), Terapia (therapy), Superación (overcoming); and Renacimiento (rebirth). These not-so-simple emotions play out on screen in the song's official music video. Directed by Cruz Lee and filmed inside the world class studios at Monterrey's Victoria Records, where Morrissey, The Strokes and MIA have all recorded, the "Sencillo" visual follows band members Jay-lee, Neqer, Phynx, Zizzy, and Nehly through a continuous flow of isolated vignettes as they wax poetic on love, lust, and changes of heart.



"Sencillo is a song that tells what it is like to carry the weight on your conscience while at the same time trying to move on with your life after ending a relationship," AQUIHAYAQUIHAY explains. "It can be one of the worst self-punishments. Why do we tie ourselves to an idea that is no longer there and why do we demand something that we do not give?"



"Sencillo" is AQUIHAYAQUIHAY's third release for Steve Aoki's recently launched Latin music imprint, Dim Mak En Fuego, and it follows "Ya No Es Igual" and last month's "MUACK." The group's distinct and varietal sound provides listeners with something different in each release. AQUIHAYAQUIHAY's ability to bounce between Latin trap, hip-hop, pop, R&B and alternative influences, showcase their chameleonic abilities and vast potential to become a dominant force in the blossoming M-Pop movement.

Listen to "Sencillo" here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles