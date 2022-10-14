Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
A.O. Gerber Releases New Album 'Meet Me At The Gloaming'

A.O. Gerber Releases New Album 'Meet Me At The Gloaming'

A.O. Gerber will play a show in Los Angeles, CA on 10/31 and Brooklyn, NY on 11/3 followed by a run of UK dates.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 14, 2022  

A.O. Gerber has released her new album Meet Me at the Gloaming via Father/Daughter Records (US) & Hand In Hive (UK).

Here, she carefully grapples with the constraints she was taught as a child to reach for the flourishing that comes when we look past the black and white, and into the gray gauze of the in-between. By interlocking memory and imagination, Gerber crafts a gleaming future, where the light and the dark don't just coexist--they create a new color entirely.

The album includes singles "Only Mystery", "For" , "Hunger," and "Looking For The Right Things," all of which come with beautifully thought out cinematic videos.

Meet Me at the Gloaming is certainly an album that pierces grief head-on but it's not without hope or certainty. Like curtains strong enough to block the view, but thin enough to let in the light, Gerber is reclaiming the meaning of goodness, where the harsh overwhelming brightness is dimmed to a beautiful, iridescent blue. During the gloaming we are between two spaces, two worlds, two selves and it's here that we can fully embrace everything that we are.

A.O. Gerber will play a show in Los Angeles, CA on 10/31 and Brooklyn, NY on 11/3 followed by a run of UK dates. Tickets are on sale now here.

Listen to the new album here:

A.O. Gerber Concerts

Oct 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Airliner

Nov 3 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

Nov 11 - Manchester, UK @ Gullivers

Nov 12 - Glasgow, UK @ The Great Western

Nov 13 - Newcastle, UK @ Cumberland Arms

Nov 15 - Bristol, UK @ Crofters Rights

Nov 16 - London, UK @ Folklore

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Tiara Thomas Releases New Single 'Don't Talk Back'Tiara Thomas Releases New Single 'Don't Talk Back'
October 13, 2022

“Don’t Talk Back” follows a two-year recording hiatus for Tiara, where she spent her time writing for other artists, including Grammy winners, John Legend, H.E.R, Fat Joe, Wale and many others. Most notably In 2021, Tiara Thomas’ savvy pen game was recognized when she won her first Grammy Award for Song of the Year for co-writing 'I Can't Breathe'.
Food Network & discovery+ Announce Jam-Packed Slate of Brand-New Holiday ProgrammingFood Network & discovery+ Announce Jam-Packed Slate of Brand-New Holiday Programming
October 13, 2022

‘Tis almost the season and Food Network is ready to celebrate with a lineup of festive series and specials for the whole family to enjoy. This holiday season for the first time ever, Bobby Flay and an all-star roster of guests go head-to-head in battles of culinary yuletide and cheer in the six-episode series Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown,
Gaidaa Shares New Single 'Figures'Gaidaa Shares New Single 'Figures'
October 13, 2022

Fresh off winning over audiences as support on Saba’s sold out UK/EU Back Home Tour, Dutch-Sudanese R&B/Soul singer-songwriter Gaidaa – who burst onto the international music scene in 2020 with her widely praised debut EP Overture – makes her triumphant return with the release of upbeat new single “Figures.”
VIDEO: Showtime Drops THE L WORD: GENERATION Q Season Three TrailerVIDEO: Showtime Drops THE L WORD: GENERATION Q Season Three Trailer
October 13, 2022

Packed with surprises and guest stars, including musicians Kehlani and Fletcher, Margaret Cho, Joanna Cassidy and Joey Lauren Adams, season three will feature the return of Rosie O’Donnell, Donald Faison, Jennifer Beals, Jordan Hull, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas, Leo Sheng, Kate Moennig, Jamie Clayton, and more. Watch the video trailer now!
VIDEO: BBC AMERICA & AMC+ Drop MOOD Series TrailerVIDEO: BBC AMERICA & AMC+ Drop MOOD Series Trailer
October 13, 2022

BBC AMERICA and AMC+ released the trailer for Mood, a new six-part series from actor, writer, and singer-songwriter Nicôle Lecky, based on her critically acclaimed Royal Court play Superhoe. Directed by Dawn Shadforth and Stroma Cairns and produced by Lisa Walters, Mood is written by and stars Nicôle Lecky. Watch the new video trailer now!