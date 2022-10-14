A.O. Gerber Releases New Album 'Meet Me At The Gloaming'

A.O. Gerber has released her new album Meet Me at the Gloaming via Father/Daughter Records (US) & Hand In Hive (UK).

Here, she carefully grapples with the constraints she was taught as a child to reach for the flourishing that comes when we look past the black and white, and into the gray gauze of the in-between. By interlocking memory and imagination, Gerber crafts a gleaming future, where the light and the dark don't just coexist--they create a new color entirely.

The album includes singles "Only Mystery", "For" , "Hunger," and "Looking For The Right Things," all of which come with beautifully thought out cinematic videos.

Meet Me at the Gloaming is certainly an album that pierces grief head-on but it's not without hope or certainty. Like curtains strong enough to block the view, but thin enough to let in the light, Gerber is reclaiming the meaning of goodness, where the harsh overwhelming brightness is dimmed to a beautiful, iridescent blue. During the gloaming we are between two spaces, two worlds, two selves and it's here that we can fully embrace everything that we are.

A.O. Gerber will play a show in Los Angeles, CA on 10/31 and Brooklyn, NY on 11/3 followed by a run of UK dates. Tickets are on sale now here.

Listen to the new album here:

A.O. Gerber Concerts

Oct 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Airliner

Nov 3 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

Nov 11 - Manchester, UK @ Gullivers

Nov 12 - Glasgow, UK @ The Great Western

Nov 13 - Newcastle, UK @ Cumberland Arms

Nov 15 - Bristol, UK @ Crofters Rights

Nov 16 - London, UK @ Folklore