ALEX THE ASTRONAUT Named to OUT Magazine's 'OUT100' List

ALEX THE ASTRONAUT released her anticipated debut album The Theory Of Absolutely Nothing this summer via Nettwerk, receiving praise from The New York Times, NPR Music, The Guardian, Refinery29, NME, Brooklyn Vegan, FLOOD Magazine and more. Now, the Sydney, Australia-based singer, songwriter and storyteller has been recognized by Out Magazine's 26th Annual Out100--the largest annual portfolio recognizing members of the LGBTQ+ community for their groundbreaking, ripple-inducing, and culture-shifting impact around the world. The 2020 Out100 sees Alex appear alongside some of her biggest influences, like Lizzo, Janelle Monáe, Rachel Maddow and Wanda Sykes.

This great honor caps off an exciting few months for Alex following the release of The Theory Of Absolutely Nothing. Last month, she received her first ARIA Award nomination for "Breakthrough Artist" and played a series of sold-out, socially distanced live shows near Sydney, which she aptly named the "I'm Only Allowed to Hug Your Ears" tour.

She also recently launched the 'Alex Learns...' video series, where she learns something new during the course of the video while injecting each episode with her trademark charm and wit. The series kicked off via Alex's Instagram & YouTube with "Alex Learns Drums!", featuring Daniel Hanson, the drummer from Ball Park Music who also co-produced the album and wrote the drum parts on The Theory Of Absolutely Nothing (watch here via IGTV). The second episode, "Alex Learns Javelin!", features Alex learning how to javelin with record-holding Olympic hopeful MacKenzie Little. Watch the new episode via Instagram and YouTube.

Alex also was invited on triple j Australia's coveted 'Like a Version' series, where she performed album single "I Think You're Great" and covered Electric Light Orchestra's pop gem "Mr. Blue Sky." For the performances, Alex was also joined on drums by Australian music legend and drummer Lindy Morrison, from the influential band The Go-Betweens, and performed on the drums herself, using what she learned during her "Alex Learns Drums!" episode. Watch the brilliant performances here: "Mr. Blue Sky" & "I Think You're Great."

A talented soccer player, Alex Lynn moved from Sydney to New York on a soccer scholarship in 2017 and studied Math and Physics at Long Island University. It was while she was in the US that she turned a streak of bold new life experiences into heart-swelling, folk-inflected pop songs under the name Alex the Astronaut. She has always had a supernatural knack for capturing human experience in song. On her debut album The Theory Of Absolutely Nothing, she grapples with the multitudes of life on a bigger scale than ever before and emerges optimistic.

Brought to life with upbeat melodies, plucked guitar and Alex's signature vocals, The Theory Of Absolutely Nothing is the work of a storyteller attuned to the world around them. It was co-produced by Hanson and his Ball Park Music bandmate Sam Cromack, mixed by Victor Van Vugt (Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, PJ Harvey, Beth Orton) and written / recorded across an 18-month period between Australia and the UK. Throughout the album, Alex takes listeners on a journey of love, loss, pain and change. She weaves a constellation of stories about the personal reckonings that come with growing up.

