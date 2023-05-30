ALASKA REID Shares New A. G. Cook-Produced Single 'Palomino'

Alaska Reid has shared another preview off of her debut album Disenchanter, co-produced with A. G. Cook, and set for release on July 14th via Luminelle Recordings.

The propulsive, upbeat “Palomino” finds her writing from the perspective of her mother, explaining “My mom lived for a while in Los Angeles in the 80s and worked at a club called the Palomino in North Hollywood. She told me and my sisters all these crazy stories from those days. I wrote this song imagining I was her, working at a club like that.”

Previously, Reid shared “She Wonders,” and lead single “Back To This,” which received praise from the likes of Pitchfork, The FADER, Paste Magazine, Brooklyn Vegan, Consequence, Stereogum and more. To celebrate the release, Reid will be performing at select East Coast, West Coast, and UK dates. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE.

Disenchanter is a dreamscape of Reid ’s West, from Park County, Montana (where she moved to at 4 years old from Michigan) to her now adopted city of Los Angeles – garnering inspiration from both places to craft her brand of “Mountain Pop.”

Written while touring (Reid has opened for the likes of Porches, Charli XCX, Magdalena Bay, Maya Hawke, and Caroline Polachek), Disenchanter draws on the deep traditions of American country songwriting, the big, gritty guitars of Northwestern grunge, and the unrushed ease of Southern California living, all complemented by the inventive production style of Cook.

Tour Dates

9/6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

9/7 – San Francisco, CA @ Café Du Nord

9/9 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

9/11 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

9/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

9/15 – Washington, DC @ DC9

9/16 – Boston, MA @ Café 939

9/18 – London, UK @ Moth Club

Photo by Parker Love Bowling