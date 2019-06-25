ALABAMA Reveals '50th Anniversary End of Tour Celebration' Set for Nashville's Bridgestone Arena

ALABAMA, the most-awarded country music group of all-time, will mark the end of its historic "50th Anniversary Tour" with a final stop inMusic City later this year. Tuesday morning, the band announced its "50th Anniversary End of Tour Celebration," set for 7 p.m. on November 20 at Bridgestone Arena inNashville, Tennessee. Band members Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen have recruited Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels to join them at the milestone event.

"Our '50th Anniversary Tour' has been really special with The Charlie Daniels Band being at most cities we've played," says Gentry. "We could call this the 'Country Music Hall of Fame Tour.' Three generations of fans now sing along to our songs each night."

"It's hard to believe we started this band 50 years ago in my parent's house," adds Cook. "The Nashville concert at Bridgestone Arena will be a fun celebration for the fans and for Randy, Teddy and me."

Since ALABAMA's "50th Anniversary Tour" launched in January, the "Mountain Music" singers have played to hundreds of thousands of people in sold-out arenas across the country. By the year's end, the band will have performed more than 50 shows for both lifelong fans and the next generation of concertgoers, many of whom experienced ALABAMA for the first time.

"This tour has been amazing," notes Owen. "We are humbled by the huge response and sell out crowds. Ending in Nashville with this 'End of Tour Celebration' will give us a chance to invite some of our friends to join us. We are thankful to all the fans for supporting us over the past 50 years."

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. and will be available for purchase via Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000, all Ticketmaster locations and the Bridgestone Arena box office.





