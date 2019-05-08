ALABAMA Announces Second Leg of '50th Anniversary Tour'

Seven-time multi-platinum selling country groupALABAMA has added almost 30 new concert dates to their historic "50th Anniversary Tour." Today, the band revealed 28 additional arena and amphitheater shows as they continue their cross-country trek celebrating five decades of music.

Newly-announced tour stops include Grand Rapids, MI, Wilkes-Barre, PA, Bangor, ME, Charlotte, NC, Tallahassee, FL, Baltimore, MD, Madison, WI, Birmingham, AL, Columbia, SC, and more. The band will also travel north to Canada for concerts in Ottawa, Ontario and Oro-Medonte, Ontario.

"One of the most humbling things about this tour is that we are going all over North America playing some of our favorite arenas, cities and festivals with huge crowds showing up at our shows," notes lead singer/rhythm guitarist Randy Owen.

Owen says the band is drawing three generations of fans to their concerts and touring in many cities they haven't played in nearly 20 years.

"Teddy, Jeff and I thank God every day when we walk on stage and share our songs and voices that He blessed us with," he says.

ALABAMA has recruited The Charlie Daniels Band, The Marshall Tucker Band, The Beach Boys, John Anderson, Restless Heart, Exile, John Michael Montgomery,Scotty McCreery and Canadian artist Charlie Major to join them on select dates.

"We are very fortunate to have made many friends over the last 50 years," adds bass player/vocalist Teddy Gentry. "On this tour, we decided to ask some of them to come along and play with us. We have the best of the best. It's a lot of fun to hang out and watch our special guests every night."

"Randy, Teddy and I have been overwhelmed by the support the fans have given us and especially me since my Parkinson's diagnosis," says lead guitarist/vocalist Jeff Cook. "The only reason for this is because we want our music to live on, and we love our fans. Thank you so much."

In 1969, a trio of young musical cousins from Fort Payne, Alabama journeyed to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to play their music at a bar called The Bowery. It took Cook, Gentry and Owen several years of word-of-mouth and tip jars to earn the major label deal of which they'd been dreaming.

ALABAMA would go on to change the face of country music. Winning more than 200 industry awards, the Country Music Hall of Fame band is the most celebrated group in country music history.

Tickets for newly-announced ALABAMA "50th Anniversary Tour" concert dates are on-sale now. For tour information in your market, visit thealabamaband.com.

ALABAMA "50th Anniversary Tour" Dates:

*Asterisk denotes newly-announced concert

May 9 - The Wharf Amphitheater - Orange Beach, AL (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)*

May 10 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)*

May 24 - Harrah's Cherokee Event Center - Cherokee, NC*

May 31 - U.S. Cellular Center - Cedar Rapids, IA

June 1 - Tumbleweed - La Cygne, KS

June 6 - Carolina Country Music Festival - Myrtle Beach, SC

June 7 - Macon Centreplex Coliseum - Macon, GA (w/ The Marshall Tucker Band)

June 15 - Maverik Center - Salt Lake City, UT (w/ Exile)

June 16 - Country Jam - Grand Junction, CO

June 26 - Target Center - Minneapolis, MN (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

June 27 - Country USA - Oshkosh, WI

July 11 - CenturyLink Center - Bossier City, LA (w/ Exile)*

July 12 - Walmart AMP - Rogers, AR (w/ John Anderson)*

July 19 - The Arena at TD Place - Ottawa, Ontario, Canada (w/ Charlie Major)*

July 20 - Big Sky Music Festival - Oro-Medonte, Ontario, Canada*

July 26 - Columbus Civic Center - Columbus, GA (w/ John Michael Montgomery)*

July 27 - Thunder Valley Amphitheatre - Bristol, TN (w/ John Michael Montgomery)*

Aug 16 - State Fair of West Virginia - Lewisburg, WV*

Aug 17 - PNG Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ (w/ Scotty McCreery)*

Aug 23 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI (w/ Restless Heart)*

Aug 24 - The Country Fest's Neon Nights - North Lawrence, OH*

Aug 29 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Wilkes-Barre, PA (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)*

Aug 31 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)*

Sept 1 - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion - Bangor, ME (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)*

Sept 13 - Fox Theatre - Detroit, MI (w/ Exile)*

Sept 14 - Tailgates N' Tallboys - Peoria, IL

Sept 27 - Martin Luther King Jr. Arena - Savannah, GA*

Sept 28 - Hertz Arena - Estero, FL*

Oct 3 - Colonial Life Arena - Columbia, SC (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)*

Oct 4 - Legacy Arena at the BJCC - Birmingham, AL (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)*

Oct 10 - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center - Tallahassee, FL (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)*

Oct 11 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)*

Nov 1 - WinStar World Casino & Resort - Thackerville, OK*

Nov 8 - Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center - Madison, WI (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)*

Nov 9 - Bankers Life Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN (w/ Restless Heart)*

Nov 22 - Royal Farms Arena - Baltimore, MD*

Nov 23 - Wicimico Civic Center - Salisbury, MD (w/ Exile)*

Note: Beach Boys performance date TBA





