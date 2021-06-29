AJR Puts a Fresh Spin on 'Way Less Sad'

Multiplatinum indie pop trio AJR teamed up with electronic music group Cash Cash to remix their summer anthem "Way Less Sad." The club-ready song is available everywhere today via AJR Productions/BMG.

Click HERE to listen.

"Way Less Sad" is poised to be one of the biggest songs of the summer. It's generated more than 80 million total streams, is spending its ninth week on the Billboard Hot 100 and just hit No. 10 on Pandora's Top Spins Chart. Earlier this month, Apple Music added it to its "Songs of the Summer" and "Today's Hits" playlists and Spotify made it a mainstay on its coveted "Mood Booster" and "Happy Hits" playlists. The track is currently No. 2 at Alternative radio, recently cracked the Top 20 at Pop radio and is approaching Top 10 at Adult Pop radio, proving them as a force to be reckoned with in the Alternative and Pop spaces.

AJR performed a medley of "Way Less Sad" and their 2x platinum hit "BANG!" at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, which Billboard praised by saying, "the line 'I'm A-OK' hit particularly hard as the countless fans gathered outside sang along - a fitting moment as the world continues to emerge from the ongoing pandemic." They also took home their first-ever Billboard Music Award for Top Rock Song with "BANG!" at the show.

Both "Way Less Sad" and "BANG!" are featured on the group's acclaimed new album OK ORCHESTRA, which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative and Rock charts. AJR will release the vinyl edition of OK ORCHESTRA on August 6. Click HERE to pre-order now.

The group is now getting ready to head back on the road as they make the festival rounds this summer at WonderStruck in Cleveland (July 25), WonderBus in Columbus (August 28), Basilica Block Party in Minneapolis (September 10) and Music Midtown in Atlanta (September 18). They'll also embark on The OK ORCHESTRA Tour this Spring. Produced by Live Nation, the 27-date run will kick off on April 28 in Dallas at Toyota Music Factory with stops in Boston, Chicago, New York, San Francisco and more, before wrapping June 21 in Phoenix at Ak-Chin Pavilion. Visit www.ajrbrothers.com/tour for a full list of tour dates and to purchase tickets.

Listen here: