ABBA to Release First New Album in 40 Years

ABBA, one of the most successful pop groups of all time, have today announced that, for the first time in 40 years they are back, with a revolutionary new concert that will see Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid performing digitally with a live 10-piece band, in a purpose-built arena in London from May 27th 2022, and a brand new studio album.

The digital versions of ABBA have been created following weeks and months of motion-capture and performance techniques with the four band members and an 850-strong team from Industrial Light & Magic, the company founded by George Lucas, in what is the company's first foray into music.

Now, an incredible 40 years since their last studio album The Visitors, ABBA have not only recorded two new songs, 'I Still Have Faith In You' and 'Don't Shut Me Down', that will both feature in the concert, but they have recorded and produced an entire new album. Recorded together at Benny's studio Riksmixningsverket in Stockholm, Voyage will be released worldwide on November 5th on Capitol Records.

ABBA Voyage will open May 27th 2022 at the ABBA Arena, a state-of-the-art 3,000 capacity arena located at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. Pre-registration for tickets opens at 6pm tonight on abbavoyage.com with tickets on general sale from Tuesday September 7th, see below for more detail.

With nearly 400 million albums sold worldwide, 17 No. 1 hits and over 16 million weekly global streams, ABBA are one of the world's most successful music acts of all time. Ever since their breakthrough with 'Waterloo' back in 1974, ABBA's music has captured the hearts of people all over the world. Today, the songs they created - written and produced by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, and interpreted vocally with passion and commitment by Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid "Frida" Lyngstad - are regarded as an important part of the international music canon. In the 21st Century, ABBA are more popular than ever. ABBA Gold, originally released in 1992, recently passed its 1000th week on the UK Album Chart, the first album in history to reach this milestone.

